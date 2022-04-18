High school sports roundup: Sparta soccer drops back-and-forth contest

In a schedule that was mostly marred by weather cancellations, the Sparta and Baraboo girls soccer teams played on, with the Thunderbirds winning 5-4 in a back-and-forth non-conference contest in Sparta.

Baraboo (2-1-1) took an early lead thanks to senior Abbey Beilicki, who scored 35 seconds into the game and again at 2:54 for a quick 2-0 lead. Sophomore Caitlyn Frank assisted on the second goal.

The Spartans (3-1) cut the deficit less than a minute later when senior Mallory Russ scored unassisted at 3:47 to make it 2-1, but Baraboo responded to bump the score to 3-1 with a goal by Frank at 5:45.

Sparta freshman Ellie Falkner tied the game with two goals in a two-minute span, scoring at 11:24 and 13:01 for a 3-3 game. Russ assisted the first goal and senior Ellie Kowitz assisted the second.

Frank gave the Thunderbirds the lead again at 15:25, with an assist from sophomore Hallie Keppel, capping off a busy first 16 minutes with a 4-3 Baraboo advantage.

Following a scoring drought, Sparta tied the game again when Russ scored on a penalty kick at 32:34.

An even longer drought ensued, with only one goal in the remainder of the game. Baraboo’s Beilicky scored the game winner at 69:53 with an assist by Frank.

