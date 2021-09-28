High school sports roundup: State-ranked Bangor volleyball team wins sixth straight

CASHTON -- The Bangor High School volleyball team swept Cashton for the second time this season on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

The Cardinals, ranked ninth in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, beat the Eagles 25-19, 25-9, 28-26 for their sixth straight victory.

Bangor was led by senior Madisyn Herman’s 19 kills, senior Aliyah Langrehr’s 30 assists and senior Taylor Jacobson’s 23 digs.

Junior Joeryn Freit added 12 digs and eight kills for Bangor.

Braylee Hyatt’s seven kills led Cashton.

MVC

Holmen 3, Tomah 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings (20-1, 9-0) moved to within one victory of clinching a share of the conference title with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 win over the Timberwolves (10-21, 3-6).

Senior Mara Schmidt, who is committed to play beach volleyball at the University of Southern Mississippi, led Holmen to its eight straight victory with 17 kills and five digs. Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 17 assists to go with 13 digs and six kills, while senior Marissa Pederson had 14 assists.

Senior Ellie Kline had 15 digs, senior Harley Bartels five kills and senior Kassie Mueller five digs and three aces for the first-place Vikings, who received honorable mention in the Division 1 poll released Tuesday by state coaches.

Tomah was led by junior Lauren Noth’s 10 kills, 14 digs and two blocks.

Aquinas 3, Central 0

The second-place Blugolds (22-5, 7-2) swept the RiverHawks for the second time this season, getting this one by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 17 kills, and junior Shea Bahr added 10 kills and seven digs for the state’s 10th-ranked Division 3 team. Junior teammate Macy Donarski had 36 assists and 14 digs.

Taya Schraith had four kills and Avery Veenendall six digs and 13 assists for Central (4-13, 2-6), which has lost four of its past five matches.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Knights (4-4 Coulee) completed a regular-season sweep of the Raiders (2-6 Coulee).

Senior Jenna Bertolotti had seven kills for the Knights, who also received five apiece from Leah Wintrone and Jolene Jordahl. Halle Schwartz had 20 assists and eight aces, while Adelayde Hagedorn had 12 digs and four aces.

Sky Reit had 17 digs to go with team highs of six kills and four blocks to lead Arcadia, while Autumn Passehl had 10 assists for the Raiders.

G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 2

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks (1-7 Coulee) won their first conference match of the season by scores of 25-6, 15-25, 25-9, 18-25, 19-17.

Makayla Nortman had 14 kills and 28 digs for the Tigers (5-3 Coulee), who also received 15 assists and 21 digs from Summer Rufsholm, 14 assists from Avery Yaeger, 18 digs from Betsy Olson, 17 digs from Becca Hudson and nine kills from Gabbi Pardoe.

Westby 3, Viroqua 0

WESTBY — Nothing was reported.

Dairyland

Eleva-Strum 3, Blair-Taylor 1

STRUM, Wis. — The Cardinals took care of the Wildcats 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17.

SWC

Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Hillmen prevailed 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17.

Prairie du Chien (7-17, 2-5) was led by senior Lily Krahn's 17 kills and 11 digs and first-place Platteville (14-8, 5-1) by Hailey Weigel's 10 digs. Ashlynn Knapp added 20 assists, Makenna Forde 12 digs and Katelyne Lutz 11 digs for the Blackhawks.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Winona Cotter 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers beat the Ramblers 25-22, 28-26, 20-25, 23-25, 15-13.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC Round Robin

Aquinas 1, Sparta 0

The Blugolds (8-3-3, 3-3-2) won for the third straight time and picked up their fourth win in the past five games with a first-half goal against the Spartans (1-11-2, 0-6-2) at Fields for Kids.

Junior Henry Horstman scored the goal with an assist from freshman Davis Onyeabor in the 10th minute to snap the scoreless tie. The teams tied at 3 in their first meeting of the season.

Onalaska 6, Holmen 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers beat the Vikings for a second time and used balanced scoring to do it.

Onalaska (12-2-2, 7-0-1) has won three straight since a 1-0 loss to Wisconsin Rapids and two of those wins are over Holmen (7-6, 3-4). Matteo Tarricko scored for the Vikings.

Central 0, Tomah 0

The RiverHawks (8-1-2, 5-1-2) and Timberwolves (7-1-2, 5-1-2) tied at Logan’s Swanson Field after Central won the first meeting 4-0.

Tomah’s Trevin Johnson stopped two late shots by Devin Wilkerson and Landon Larson, and Jack Olson was forced to stop just one shot to preserve his half of the shutout for Central.

West Salem 1, Logan 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-8-1, 2-4-1) beat the Rangers (2-10-1, 1-7) and recorded their second shutout of the season.

Connor Brown had six saves for West Salem, and Gabe Sanders had 11 for Logan.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 4, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (7-3-2, 5-1-2) got back on the winning track with a shutout.

Joey Schreier, Evan Pachacek, Wyatt Farrell and Carter Hogan scored for La Crescent-Hokah, which shook off a nonconference loss to Aquinas on Monday.

Hogan also assisted on Schreier’s, which was the Lancers’ first of the game and his sixth of the season. Farrell’s goal was his team-leading 10th.

Dover-Eyota 1, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (4-6-2, 3-4-1) were shut out for the second time this season and for the second time by the first-place Eagles (7-4-2, 6-1-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers (2-8-2, 1-6-1) got to halftime in a scoreless tie before allowing three goals in the second half.

Peyton Schiebel, Mya Omdahl and Samantha Perez scored for St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (7-3-1, 4-3-1). Schiebel and Christina Hernandez each added an assist.

Omdahl and Perez are tied for the team lead with five goals apiece.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0