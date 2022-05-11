High school sports roundup: Swift, Dobbins lead La Crosse Aquinas boys golf team to second place

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School boys golf team turned in a big performance Wednesday with a second-place finish in the New Glarus Invitational at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

The Blugolds shot a collective 328, which left them just three shots behind champion Mineral Point. The Pointers are the state’s top-ranked Division 3 team.

Aquinas seniors Ben Swift and Sam Dobbins were part of a four-way tie for second place among individuals with matching scores of 5-over-par 77. Monroe freshman Aaron Benzschawel was medalist with a 74.

The Blugolds also had JB Wieser tied for 13th place with an 86.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Tomah 6, G-E-T 2

GALESVILLE — The Timberwolves (6-10) brought an end to a six-game losing streak with the help of a four-run fourth inning against the Red Hawks (11-5).

Drew Brookman was 3 for 4, and Josh Georgeson doubled and drove in two runs for Tomah, which took advantage of five errors and turned them into five unearned runs. Shane Prielipp and Tom Hesse also had an RBI apiece for the Timberwolves.

Hunter Miller pitched four innings with three hits allowed, two strikeouts and one walk to earn the victory.

Zach Grams was 3 for 4, and Brenden Brady and Warren Stoner had an RBI each for G-E-T.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

Westby 4, Viroqua 1

WESTBY — Junior Jayda Berg shut down the Blackhawks on six hits and didn’t allow a run after the first inning.

Kennedy Brueggen and Hanna Nelson each had two hits and drove in a run for second-place Westby (11-2, 8-2). Brueggen hit a double, and Berg struck out 14 while walking two.

Zoey Clark and Bryne Swenson both singled twice for Viroqua, and Alyssa Arch drove in the team’s run in the first.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Tomah 7, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Timberwolves swept the Spartans and won every match in straight sets.

Joe Venner beat Adam Thompson 6-2, 6-1 at No;. 1 singles, and the team of Gavin Richer and Nick Schaitel beat Alexander Andros and Jordan Johnson 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Tomah also received 6-0, 6-0 wins from Jonah Nick and Anthony Lord at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

