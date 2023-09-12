TOMAH — The Tomah High School soccer team outlasted the weather and the Central RiverHawks to stay undefeated with a 4-1 MVC win on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves (7-0, 5-0) were tested by both the RiverHawks (4-2-1, 3-1), but managed to hold on behind two goals by Cash Pergande.

Haakon Garvin scored the game’s opening goal in the 13th minute before he assisted on the first Pergande goal in the 29th.

A 30-minute rain delay brought the game to a halt in the first half. Central got on the board shortly after play resumed with a penalty kick by Devin Wilkerson.

In the second half, Pergande scored in the 53rd minute and Ty Richer added another two minutes later. Tomah goalie Trevin Johnson and Central goalie Austin Bruley — each finishing with five saves — didn’t give up a goal the rest of the weekend.

Logan 2, Holmen 2

HOLMEN — The Vikings (4-1-1, 2-1-1) went to a draw against the Rangers (2-3-4, 2-2-1) with goals by Parker Lindberg and Andre de La Roa in the first half.

Trailing 2-0 after just eight minutes, Logan responded with a goal by Quade Haverland in the 24th minute. Solomon Szymanski scored just a few minutes later to tie the game before halftime.

Logan goalie Gabe Sanders and Holmen goalie Gannon Santos each had five saves as the second half went scoreless.

Aquinas 1, Sparta 0

It took until the 75th minute to break the scoreless tie in favor of the Blugolds (5-4) with Harrison Griffith scoring to down the Spartans (0-7).

Sparta goalie Landon Burkhardt had an otherwise remarkable day with 11 saves in net. Aquinas goalie Cameron Reinhart had four saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 5, P-E-M 0

LA CRESCENT — Kate Crosby scored all five goals for the Lancers (3-1) with assists from Maggie Crosby, Lexi Keisau and Myla Baudek.

Crosby now has 11 goals in the last two games after scoring six against St. Charles last Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Holmen 6, Logan 1

The Vikings proved dominant in a win over Logan with a clean sweep in doubles matches.

Peyton Lefebvre and Aini Anderson won No. 3 doubles in a tiebreaker against Sophia Tucker and Cheng Yeng Yang 5-7, 7-6 (2), 10-8. Makenna Brown has Logan’s only win at No. 3 singles, beating Isabelle Hawkins 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Coulee

West Salem 7, Viroqua 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers cruised to 6-0, 6-0 wins in all seven matches of their home meeting with the Blackhawks.