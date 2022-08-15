High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team second at invitational

TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team posted a second-place finish to lead local teams in the Tomah Tune-Up at Hiawatha Valley Golf Club on Monday.

Prescott won the team championship with a score of 330, and that was 10 strokes better than the runner-up Timberwolves.

Tomah’s Amelia Zingler placed second overall with a 1-over-par 73, which was six shots behind Prescott's Ava Salay and her 5-under 67. Tomah’s Brin Neumann was third with a 75.

Holmen placed tied for third (370), G-E-T was eighth (425), Black River Falls ninth (465) and Westby/Viroqua 10th (514) in the 10-team field.

The Vikings were led by Emily Nelson’s 86, which was good for eighth place individually. Teammate Jayeanna Palm was 11th with an 89, and Westby/Viroqua’s Maddi Fletcher 13th with a 92.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Central 4, West Salem 3

Central 5, Sauk Prairie 2

Verona 6, Central 1

The RiverHawks won two of their first three duals of the season, and Odessa Barreyro won all three of her matches while competing at No. 1 doubles.

Barreyro teamed up with Katie Johnson to beat Sauk Prairie’s Lily Fauerbach and Ayla Sorg 6-0, 6-1 and Verona’s Julia Huseth and Annie Nick 7-6 (4), 6-2. Barreyro and Sienna Torgerud also beat West Salem’s Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar 6-2, 6-1.

Central’s Allison Culp won two of three matches at No. 2 singles, and Allie Schlicht did the same at No. 3 singles. Torgerud was 1-1 at No. 1 singles, and Johnson beat West Salem’s Megan Johnson 6-1, 4-6, 13-11 in their No. 1 singles battle.

West Salem 6, Logan 1

Verona 7, Logan 0

Sauk Prairie 6, Logan 1

The Rangers were able to get a win from Norah Hofland and Audrey Endrizzi at No. 1 doubles against the Panthers. Hofland and Endrizzi beat Goodenough and Skaar 6-3, 6-4.

Johnson dominated her No. 1 singles match against Logan’s Sarah Ojelabi 6-0, 6-0.

Hofland also won at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Sauk Prairie’s Allison Shelton.

Holmen 4, Chippewa Falls 3

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Vikings won three singles matches to make the difference in a win against the Cardinals.

Emma Goede, Hanna Thao and Julia Barnes all won in straight sets for Holmen, and the No. 2 doubles team of Lilly Schmidt and Katelyn Lefebvre did the same in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Mady Baker and Harper Risinger.

Goede beat Izzy Runstorm 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Thao added a 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Ebner at No. 2 and Barnes a 6-3, 6-0 win over Lilly Krenz at No. 3.

Appleton West Invitational

Onalaska Luther 7, Appleton East 0

Appleton West 5, Onalaska Luther 2

APPLETON, Wis. — The Knights split two matches to move their season dual record to 3-2.

Luther received two wins apiece from the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson (4-1) and the No. 3 doubles team of Sophia Botcher and Allison Buege (4-0).

Gronholz and Larson beat East’sLillian Schafer and Maddie Wickersheim 6-2, 6-0 and West’s Payton Steward and Makena Bennett 6-0, 6-4. Botcher and Buege beat East’s Sadie Kraft and Lexi Rusch 6-0, 6-0 and West’s Kendra Lorenz and Kami Beyersdorf 6-2, 7-6.