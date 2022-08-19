High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins Onalaska Invitational

ONALASKA – The senior duo of Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler led the Tomah girls golf team to victory in Friday’s Onalaska Invitational at the La Crosse Country Club.

Neumann fired a 3-over 75 to win the individual championship, Zingler shot 7-over 79 to take second. The Timberwolves’ team score of 353 was 30 strokes better than runner-up New Richmond.

Freshman Karma Hasselberger produced Tomah’s third-best score with a 98, finishing in ninth place in the individual championship.

The Holmen Vikings placed fifth with a team score of 430. Onalaska came in seventh, and G-E-T finished eighth.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Sparta 6, Black River Falls 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS – The Spartans swept the singles matches, and the Tigers only salvaged the No. 1 doubles match.

Sparta’s Claire Pribbernow topped Lauren Slosser at No. 1 singles, winning in straight sets. Each of the four singles matches were won 6-0, 6-0.

Mayla Engebretson and Hannah Lane of Black River Falls defeated Alana Clark and Kate Gilbertson in three sets to win No. 1 doubles. After losing the first set 3-6, Engebretson and Lane won a tiebreak in the second set and outlasted Clark and Gilbertson 12-10 in the final set.

Eau Claire North 6, Onalaska Luther 1

Menomonie 7, Onalaska Luther 0

The Knights’ Emma Kolb defeated Olivia Feltes in two sets to win Luther’s only point at No. 3 singles against Eau Claire North.

Maddy Olson lost No.1 singles to Eau Claire North’s Morgan Presler 6-0, 6-3. Luther’s Sophia Botcher and Clara Baudek forced a third set at No. 3 doubles but ultimately fell 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

The Knights were swept in their second match of the day and failed to win a set.

Julia Larson won five games in the No. 4 singles match, falling 6-3, 6-2, and Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz lost No. 1 doubles by the same score.

Winona 4, Aquinas 3

Aquinas 4, Eau Claire North 3

The Blugolds won three of the four singles matches but were swept in doubles in a loss to Winona.

At No. 1 singles, Aquinas’ Danica Silcox defeated Molly Heinert 6-1, 6-1, and Kate Fortney and Tenzin Nelson also won singles matches in straight sets.

Winona won all three doubles matches in straight sets, with Marissa McNally and Anna Bricco sweeping the Blugolds’ Emily Bakalars and Elie Klar 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

While the Blugolds still lost each of the doubles matches against Eau Claire North, they swept the singles matches to go 1-1 on the day.

Charlee Gauger bounced back from losing No. 3 singles earlier on Friday with a straight-set victory over Isabelle Rabideaux 6-2, 6-2. Grace Butler and Gracie Levere won the first set of the No. 3 doubles match but ultimately fell 4-6, 6-1, 10-1.

Holmen Triangular

Holmen 6, Mauston 1

Holmen 5, Viroqua 2

HOLMEN – The Vikings dropped just one game across eight sets in singles matches and won No. 3 doubles in straight sets as well.

Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl bested Annah Lund 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Ava Ladwig and Ellie Euler teamed up to win No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-0.

Emma Goede, Hanna Thao and Julia Barnes also won singles matches for the Vikings against Mauston.

Ploessl, Goede, Thao and Barnes again won in straight sets to sweep the singles matches against Viroqua.

The Blackhawks took down the Vikings in both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, however, as Anika and Lanie Nemes won 6-1, 6-2 for Viroqua at No. 1 doubles. Keisha Glidden and Jordan Swole also won in two sets, beating Holmen’s Katelyn Lefebvre and Lillian Schmidt 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.