High school sports roundup: Tomah takes first at MVC golf meet

Five Tomah High School golfers finished in the top nine at Friday’s MVC conference meet, as the Timberwolves claimed first in the team standings at Forest Hills Golf Course.

Tomah’s team score of 177 was 10 shots ahead of Holmen and Aquinas, who tied for second at 187. Onalaska placed fourth, and Sparta came in fifth.

Central High School senior Santanna Carranza and Holmen High School senior Emily Nelson shared medalist honors at the meet, both shooting 4-over 40 on the par-36 back nine at Forest Hills. Tomah senior Brin Neumann (41) took third, and the Timberwolves’ Amelia Zingler (44) tied for fourth with Aquinas junior Elise Tomashek and Onalaska senior Alexandra Wayss.

Along with Neumann and Amelia Zingler, senior Carley Zingler (45) contributed to Tomah’s team score, and Peyton Foster and Maddie Ewers tied for ninth individually by shooting 11-over 47.

The Timberwolves won both MVC meets this week and were ranked No. 8 among Division 1 schools in the state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin on Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Assumption 6, Viroqua 1

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Blackhawks lone victory came at No. 2 doubles in a nonconference loss to the Royals.

Viroqua’s Keisha Glidden and Jordan Swole won a tiebreaker in the first set and cruised in the second set, beating Assumption’s Grace Johnson and Ari Cavanaugh 7-6, 6-1. Allison Zube came the closest to earning Viroqua a second point, narrowly falling at No. 1 singles 7-6, 6-7, 11-9 to Ahnabelle Khang.

Kelsey Koran also forced a third set for the Blackhawks at No. 4 singles, eventually faltering 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 to Linnea Peterson. Anika and Lanie Nemes lost at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-3 to Sarah Shaw and Addi Vollert.