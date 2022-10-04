High school sports roundup: Unbeaten La Crosse Central blanks Holmen in MVC soccer

HOLMEN — The Central High School boys soccer team extended an unbeaten season by handing Holmen a 2-0 loss during the MVC’s round-robin tournament on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (9-0-4 overall, 6-0-3 conference) scored both of their goals in the second half against a team it tied 2-2 on Sept. 8.

Arlo Wilker and Riordan Staffaroni scored for Central, and both goals were scored on assists from Devin Wilkerson.

Mason Rauch had six saves for his sixth straight shutout. Central hasn’t allowed a goal since a 1-1 tie with New Richmond on Sept. 10.

Holmen dropped to 8-7-2 and 5-2-2 after losing its second straight game.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 0

The Blugolds (11-6-1, 4-5-0) shutout the Spartans (1-11-4, 0-6-3) at Fields for Kids behind goals from three different players.

Samuel Dickinson scored the opening goal of the match right before halftime with an assist from Andrew Sutton.

In the second half, Henry Horstman added a goal in the 54th minute off an assist by Joey Hirschboeck. Caden Schams extended the lead just a minute later, scoring off another Sutton assist.

Logan 0, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — Junior goalie Gabe Sanders recorded his seventh shutout of the season for the Rangers (7-5-4, 3-4-2) in their draw with the Panthers (2-7-2, 1-6-2).

Onalaska 1, Tomah 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (7-6-2, 6-2-1) defeat the Timberwolves (6-6-3, 3-3-3) off a second half goal by Griffin Schultz.

Schultz’s goal came off the assist of a corner kick by Max Wurster. Jacob Havlik had six saves at goalie during Onalaska’s shutout.

Three Rivers

Cotter 6, La Crescent-Hokah 0

WINONA, Minn. — Six goals in the first half helped propel the Ramblers (15-0-0, 10-0-0) to a perfect season record with a home win against the Lancers (8-4-2, 6-3-0).

Carson Roeder had the opening goal in the fifth minute, as well as a score in the 23rd minute and two assists. Brayden Novakoski also had two goals, coming in the seventh and 15th minute. Roberto Perez had a goal and an assist while Francis Koll scored in the 36th for the eventual final.

Alex Suffrins assisted on each of the last two goals. Elliot Fitzgerald assisted on the seventh minute goal by Novakoski.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (6-8, 4-5) had chances to score in the first half but couldn’t convert against the Ramblers.

Ava Killian, Allyssa Williams and Autumn Suffrins all scored for second-place Winona Cotter (12-2, 8-2).

CROSS COUNTRY

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The sixth-ranked West Salem boys picked up a victory in a 12-team field and placed all of its runners in the top 14 for a team score of 52.

The Panthers edged second-place Mauston by four points and were led by sixth-place Philip Gabrielson and his time of 17 minutes, 37.6 seconds. Teammate Thompson Steinberg was also ninth (17:46.4) also to give West Salem two runners in the top 10.

Dawson Gronemus (11th, 17:51.3), Brennan garbers (12th, 17:55.9) and Drew Anderson (14th, 18:00.8) finished in a cluster to help the Panthers get the win.

Viroqua’s boys placed sixth and were led by Miles Daniels’ 13th-place finish (17:59.4).

West Salem’s girls placed second out of nine teams with a score of 35.

The Panthers were led by Mia Olson’s third-place finish (20:40.3) and Alena Donahue’s sixth-place run of 21:09.1. Payton Greer (11th, 21:55.2), Kennedy Garbers (12th, 21:57.3) and Morgan Quackenbush (15th, 22:13.7) also scored for West Salem.

Jessie Parker Timberwolf Invitational

TOMAH — Tomah’s boys were third out of six teams with a score of 78 and led by runner-up Carl Oskar Wilcox, and Tomah’s girls were second in a field of three teams.

Oskar Wilcox, a senior, completed the race in 17:31.8 and was only beaten by C-FC’s Wesley Pronschinske (16:22.7). Pronschinske’s Pirates won the team championship with a score of 56 that edged second-place Reedsburg (58).

Benjamin Hilson (14th, 20:52), Charles Devine (18th, 20:59.4), Thomas Evans (20th, 21:04.9) and Andrew Batchelor (24th, 21:38.3) also had scoring runs for the Timberwolves.

Tomah’s girls had a team score of 47 in a meet won by C-FC (22).

Junior Josie Bailey (22:20) was fifth and senior Aisha Hughart Topy (22:20.9) were fifth and sixth, respectively. Kaylee Miller was 10th (23:41.2), Lily Joyce (25:08.4) 12th and Alyssa Marth (25:33.5) 14th.