TOMAH — Junior Maddie Johnson struck out 12 and made a four-run fifth inning stand up for the Tomah High School softball team as it defeated visiting Holmen 4-0 in a battle between the MVC’s top two teams on Thursday..

The Timberwolves (16-0, 8-0) completed a regular-season sweep of the second-place Vikings (8-6, 6-2) behind one-hit pitching from Johnson, who walked two and allowed just one single to Marci Jacobson.

Senior Lauren Noth doubled and went 2 for 3, and Mackenzie Kohn added two hits for Tomah, which pushed its conference winning streak to 12 games.

Hannah Van Treese, Olivia Wall, Noth and Katie Carlson each drove in a run in the fifth as the Timberwolves broke open a scoreless game.

Central 4, Aquinas 2

The RiverHawks (7-5, 6-2) moved into a second-place tie with Holmen by scoring the first four runs against the Blugolds (3-11, 1-7).

Alexis Sirianni and Hasley Ogle had two hits each — one of Sirianni’s was a triple — as Central scored once in the first, once in the third and twice in the fifth at Pammel Creek. Cadie Gray doubled and drove in two runs for the RiverHawks.

Freshman Lauren Von Ruden was 2 for 3 and drove in both of the Aquinas runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Onalaska 7, Logan 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (3-10, 3-5) won their second straight game by getting at least one hit from every spot in the batting order and avenging a loss to the Rangers (4-9, 4-4) earlier this season.

Sophomore Qitarra Olson pitched a three-hitter with three strikeouts, and second baseman Gaonou Her went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and runs driven in. Olson was also 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Sidney Fillbach and Emmy Olson doubled, and Jenna Gansen added two singles and scored a run. Molly Erickson went 2 for 3 for Logan.

Coulee

West Salem 9, Black River Falls 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (9-7, 6-4) won their second game in a row and pulled away from the Tigers with a six-run fourth inning.

Signe Roesler was 4 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI for West Salem, which had 14 hits for pitcher Josie Brudos, who completed a five-hit shutout.

Roesler and Brudos gave the Panthers their first run with back-to-back triples in the first. Roesler later added an RBI single and Brudos an RBI double in the fourth.

Brudos struck out 10, and Grace Peterson, Brudos and Alayna Tausher added two hits each for West Salem.

Westby 8, Arcadia 2

WESTBY — The first-place Norsemen (12-1, 9-0) won their 11th game in a row and gave themselves some distance with five runs in the first three innings.

Senior Olivia Nedland was 4 for 4 and stole two bases for Westby, which had 15 hits. Hannah Nelson was 3 for 4, and four other players had two hits.

Nelson, Kennedy Brueggen and Abby Leis doubled for Westby, which also received a triple from Maddie Komay.

Jayda Berg pitched a complete game for Westby and struck out 12 while walking two and allowing eight hits — all singles.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 18, Augusta 2 (4)

AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs (12-1, 10-1) scored 10 runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth for another victory.

Sophomore third baseman Maddie Frauenkron was 3 for 4 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored to lead Melrose-Mindoro’s 15-hit offense.

Freshman shortstop Cooper Zeman doubled twice and was 3 for 4 with four runs scored for the Mustangs.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 3, West Salem 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (9-2-1, 6-0-1) remained unbeaten in the conference by shutting out the Panthers (5-3-1, 3-2-1).

Ellie Mascotti scored Onalaska’s first goal before Amaya Thesing scored the next two. Mallory Meighan assisted on the first before Thesing scored unassisted for the final margin of victory.

Summer Nicolai saved seven shots for the shutout, and Addie Jehn stopped eight for West Salem.

Holmen 4, Tomah 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings (4-4-3, 4-2-1) are 2-0-1 in their past three conference matches after beating the Timberwolves (3-7, 2-4).

Junior Olivia Schneider scored two goals, and junior Taylor Bembnister and senior Ava George one each for Holmen. Senior Kayla Allen assisted on two of those goals and senior Nora Lee another.

BOYS TENNIS

Coulee

Viroqua 6, Mauston 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the four singles matches in straight sets and won two of the three doubles matchups in straight sets.

Dalton Buros beat Airic Jopling 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Gavin Goss and Owen King posted a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Tyler Neron and Brody McCluskey at No. 1 doubles.