EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Freshman pitcher Anna Wall threw a five inning no-hitter in the 11-0 win by the Tomah High School softball game over Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.

In the second game of their Eau Claire Quadrangular, the Timberwolves (13-1) lost 2-1 to Eau Claire North and saw their perfect record ended.

In game one, Wall struckout 13 batters and only walked one over five innings and just 66 pitches. Wall also went 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Junior Madison Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

After scoring double-digit runs in game one, the Timberwolves went six innings without a run until Johnson scored. Johnson also pitched and held Eau Claire North to four hits, but it wasn’t enough for a victory.

Tomah returns home on Monday to host Onalaska in MVC action.

Portage 7, Logan 3

Merrill 6, Logan 4

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Rangers (3-6) fell to the Warriors, being held to just four hits, before falling to Merrill despite a home run from Jazzy Davis.

Davis went 2 for 2 with a double and a triple for Logan against Portage. Molly Erickson went 1 for 2 with an RBI while Kenna Steeck went 1 for 3 with a double.

Against Merrill, Davis went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs. Mya Kendrick went 3 for 4 with a double.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 14, Luther 8

CASHTON — 11 runs in the first two innings led the Eagles (7-4) to a victory over the Knights (2-7).

Luther rebounded from the big start by Cashton thanks to a pair of home runs by Logan Bahr. Bahr went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

BOYS GOLF

Sparta Invitational

SPARTA — Holmen won the Division 1 invite with a team score of 313 with four Vikings finishing in the top five.

Luke Taebel, Jackson Rhoades and Kade Smith each finished with 78 strokes while Carter Gault had 79. Tomah took third (344) in the team standings with Sparta fourth (352), West Salem sixth (389) and Central seventh (399).

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Aquinas 6, West Salem 1

Aquinas 7, Altoona 0

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blugolds swept all four of their matchups in the Baldwin-Woodville quadrangular, only giving up one match to the Panthers.