WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School baseball team rode a shutout pitching performance from Elijah Anderson to a 1-0 nonconference win against Prescott on Monday.

Anderson struckout six batters en route to extend the Panthers’ (11-1) winning streak to four.

Brett McConkey was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate, including a triple and the lone RBI of the game in the fifth. McConkey scored Carson Koepnick in the fifth inning, who got on via an error by Prescott.

Brendon Ghelfi-Haverly, Jack Freitag and Jacob Helgeson each also had hits for West Salem.

The Panthers go on the road Tuesday to face Westby.

G-E-T 12, Blair-Taylor 1 (5)

BLAIR — Owen Eddy went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI as the Red Hawks (7-6) finished the Wildcats (4-6) in five innings.

Oliver Marley pitched three innings to start for G-E-T, striking out three while allowing just one hit. Ben Hansen was credited with the win as he retired the side in the fourth after the Red Hawks went up 12-0.

Arcadia 6, Osseo-Fairchild 5

OSSEO, Wis. — The Raiders (6-3) scored the first six runs unanswered over two innings in a road win over the Thunder.

Max Sobbotta hit a two-run homer to put Arcadia ahead 6-0 with two outs in the second. Vince Braun had two RBIs and a double. Connor Weltzien and Maverick Drazkowski each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

MVC

Central 6, Holmen 2

Five first inning walks by the Vikings (5-7, 0-5) helped the RiverHawks (9-6, 6-3) kickstart a winning effort at home.

Mason Elston went 2 for 4 with a team-best two RBIs. Casey Erickson went 2 for 5 with a sixth inning homer. Brennon Metzler went 2 for 5 with a fifth inning home run for Holmen to get them on the board.

Logan 12, Tomah 6

Six runs in the fifth inning for the Rangers (7-5, 3-2) helped push them to a home win over the Timberwolves (2-9, 0-4).

Tyler Rumsey was the winning pitcher for Logan, striking out four batters in three innings of relief. Bradley Check (2 for 3) and Gabe Kattchee (1 for 2) each finished with two RBIs. Tomah’s Bryant Thornton went 2 for 5.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 4, C-FC 2

MELROSE — The Mustangs (1-8, 1-7) picked up their first win of the year, defeating the Pirates (2-6, 2-6).

C-FC scored first with two runs in the top of the first, but Mel-Min tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning, then jumped ahead with one run in the third inning and stayed ahead, adding one more in the fourth.

Freshman Eric Herzberg and senior Haden Fry each picked up an RBI for the Mustangs.

Freshman Tucker Bambenek led C-FC’s offense, going 2-for-3.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 6, Ithaca 4

DE SOTO — Seth Greeno went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI in the Pirates (3-7, 3-5) win. Finn Wrobel went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and struck out three over a four-inning start.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Tomah 22, Onalaska 0 (5)

TOMAH — Freshman Anna Wall threw her second five inning no-hitter in a row as the Timberwolves (14-1, 7-0) bounced the Hilltoppers (1-10, 1-5) at home.

Wall struckout 10 while allowing just one walk before the 10-run rule was enacted. Over her last two appearances, Wall has struck out 23 batters over 10 innings without allowing a hit.

Junior Olivia Wall went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs to lead her team at the plate. Senior Kennedy Noth also had a homer and finished with three RBIs. Sophomore Lily Noth led the team in hits, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Holmen 5, Logan 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings (7-5, 5-1) recorded their fourth shutout of the season and took down the Rangers (3-8, 3-3).

Marci Jacobson and Rayna Hendrickson combined for six strikeouts while allowing just two hits each. Izzy Jahr went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Gabby Powell had a two-RBI single.

Coulee

Westby 5, Black River Falls 2

WESTBY — The Norsemen (10-1, 7-0) stay perfect in conference play with a win over the Tigers (1-4, 0-4) at home.

Senior pitcher Jayda Berg struck out 12 batters for Westby while fellow senior Kenzie Stellner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Stellner and senior Olivia Nedland each stole two bases as the Norsemen stole seven on the day.

Junior Zowie Hunter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Black River Falls. Senior Haylie Schmidt also went 2 for 3.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 12, De Soto 1

STODDARD — The Pirates (3-5, 3-3) have dropped four of the last five games, including a home loss to the Bulldogs.

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 10, G-E-T 1

BLAIR — The Wildcats (11-1) won their eighth game in a row while the Red Hawks (4-7) lost their third consecutive game in the teams’ nonconference matchup.

Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson each shined both on offense and in the pitching circle.

Steien started the game, throwing five innings with just two hits and one earned run allowed with five strikeouts. Thompson pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and no runs with two strikeouts.

At the plate, Steien was 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run, while Thompson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Ellie Cox had G-E-T’s only multi-hit day, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

BOYS GOLF

MVC

Conference meet

Tomah won another meet, this time against their conference foes, at the Forest Hill Golf Course with a final team score of 311.

Luke Taebel was the team’s best scorer, finishing with 73 strokes. Onalaska finished second at 331 strokes.

Tomah took third (345), Logan finished fourth (348) over fifth-place Sparta (356) and Aquinas placed sixth (404).

Coulee

Conference meet

VIROQUA — Arcadia took both the team and individual titles at the Viroqua Hills Country Club for the Coulee meet.

Arcadia had a team score of 177 to beat out Westby-Viroqua by just one stroke (178) while Cole Sabotta had the best individual score of the tournament at 39 strokes over nine holes at par 35. Brooks Hoffland finished second for Westby-Viroqua at 40.

Luther took third (190) with Tyler Arenz finishing with 42 strokes to lead the Knights. Black River Falls finished fourth (194) with Spencer Arably and Nolan Parker each shooting 46.

G-E-T placed fifth (196) followed by West Salem in sixth (197).

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 1, Driftless United 1

VIROQUA — The Rangers (0-8-1) ended their losing skid to start the season with their first goal of the season in a road draw.