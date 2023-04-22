BELLEVILLE, Wis. — The West Salem High School baseball team turned 25 hits — seven of them for extra bases — into an 8-3 and 15-3 nonconference doubleheader sweep of Belleville on Saturday.

The Panthers (7-0) had six of those extra-base hits — five doubles and a home run — in the first game. West Salem received at least one hit from every spot in the batting order, and senior shortstop Chris Calico went 3 for 5 with a double and scored a run.

Connor Kaiser and Jack Freitag also had two hits apiece, and Carson Koepnick and Brett McConkey drove in two each. Kaiser, Brett Plomedahl, Jacob Helgeson and Luke Baginski joined Calico with doubles, and McConkey hit the home run.

Calico was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI in the second game, which featured a Helgeson home run. Helgeson was 2 for 5 with five RBI, and the Panthers finished the game with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Wisconsin Rapids 13, Central 8

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Central 4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The RiverHawks (5-6) lost their third and fourth games in a row.

Senior catcher Mason Elston was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the first game, but Wisconsin Rapids scored eight runs in the bottom of the second to counter Central’s three-run first and take control.

The RiverHawks tied the game at 8 with four runs in the third inning but were shut out the rest of the way. Shortstop Austin Ziehme also had two hits for Central.

Elston singled and drove in two runs in the second game, but the RiverHawks managed just four hits — all singles — and didn’t score after the second inning.Drew Wonderling also drove in a run for Central.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Brookfield Central 4, Onalaska 0

DE PERE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (4-2-1) gave up more goals to the Lancers — ranked fifth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll — than any other team they’ve faced this season.

Summer Nicolai had eight saves for Onalaska.