High school sports roundup: West Salem baseball team wins fourth straight

GALESVILLE — The West Salem High School baseball team posted its fourth win in a row by beating Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8-4 in a Coulee Conference game Monday.

The Panthers (8-8, 6-3) took the lead for good by scoring a run in the top of the third inning.

Junior shortstop Chris Calico was 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored while knocking in a run for West Salem, which had 15 hits and put the finishing touch on a win with a two-run sixth.

Catcher Luke Noel was also 3 for 4 with a double and pitcher/third baseman Brett McConkey 2 for 4 with a team-high three RBI for the Panthers. Joseph Dailey added two hits for West Salem as it avenged an early-season loss to the Red Hawks.

First-place G-E-T (12-7, 8-3) recorded three singles and two doubles against McConkey and Daley and scored twice in the second and fifth innings.

MVC

Holmen 11, Logan 1 (6)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (9-8, 4-6) finished the Rangers by scoring five runs in the sixth inning.

Shortstop Xavier Palmer was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Holmen, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Reid Tengblad added a double, and Hayden Goodell and Troy Grabowenski each reached safely three times for Holmen. Tengblad also pitched five innings and had seven strikeouts and three walks while allowing two hits.

Bradley Check broke up the shutout with a solo home run in the sixth for Logan (9-9, 4-7). Check also walked twice.

Tomah 5, Sparta 3

TOMAH — The Spartans (2-17, 0-11) scored twice in the top of the sixth to get within 4-3, but the Timberwolves (9-12, 4-6) countered with a run in the bottom of the inning.

Pitcher and third baseman Drew Brookman was 2 for 4, and right fielder Braeden Pierce drove in two runs for Tomah, which had a 4-1 lead after scoring once in the bottom of the fourth.

Brookman also pitched 6⅓ innings and struck out 10 while walking three and allowing two earned runs.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 22, Brookwood 0 (5)

ONTARIO — Senior Ashton Michek pitched a no-hitter for the Cardinals (12-4, 11-2), who scored eight runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second.

Third baseman Chase Horstman doubled and went 3 for 4 with five RBI and three runs scored as Bangor won its third game in a row. Mathieu Oesterle also had three hits and Dawson Daines and Peterson three RBI apiece for the Cardinals.

Michek also tripled and walked twice while shutting down the Falcons. He struck out 14 and didn’t walk a batter while throwing 73 pitches.

SWC

Richland Center 5, Prairie du Chien 4

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (9-6, 6-2) gave up four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a loss to the Hornets.

Colton Thompson was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Prairie du Chien, which had won six games in a row.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Westby 3

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (12-3) scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings after the Norsemen (12-9).

Eli McCool drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, and Bo Milutnovich had two hits for Westby. Both teams finished with four hits, and Milutnovich tripled twice.

Kale Baker pitched six innings and struck out seven without walking a batter and allowed two hits for the Lancers.

Viroqua 4, Caledonia 3

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Blackhawks (13-7) scored twice in the top of the first inning and led throughout a win over the Warriors (10-6).

Kamden Oliver drove in two runs for Viroqua, which took a 4-0 lead with a run in the fourth before Caledonia scored the last three runs. Benny Fergot and Tyler Quackenbush also had two hits each.

Hunter Goetzinger was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Warriors.

SOFTBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 14, Black River Falls 2 (5)

ONALASKA — The Knights (11-11, 6-6) moved back to the .500 mark by scoring all of their runs from the second through the fifth innings.

Mackenzie Van Loon slugged a home run and went 2 for 4 with six RBI for Luther, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Sarah Yonkovich was 3 for 4 with three RBI, and Hannah Matzke and Molly Diehm added two hits apiece for the Knights.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 14, Kickapoo 4 (6)

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Jena Gianoli pitched all six innings and struck out five while allowing five hits for the Pirates (6-9, 6-6) as they won their third game in a row.

Elissa Moser was 3 for 4 to lead De Soto’s 12-hit performance. Gracyn Beck stole four bases, and Val Osthoff added two hits for the PIrates.

Nonconference

Logan 18, Eau Claire Memorial 5 (5)

The Rangers (11-7) scored all of their runs in the first two innings, getting 13 of them in the second.

Jojo Davis was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI, and Jazzy Davis added a two-run homer and two RBI for Logan, which had 12 hits.

Molly Erickson was 3 for 3 with two RBI, and Lydia Voss doubled three times in three at-bats and drove in six runs.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (18-5, 11-0) stayed undefeated in Coulee Conference play, winning by four runs in a road matchup against the Blackhawks (8-7, 4-7).

G-E-T senior Genna O’Neill was sharp in the pitching circle, earning the win while striking out 10 batters and only walking one.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach had a strong day at the plate for the Red Hawks, going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Junior teammate Caydence Kokott also had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

A pair of Viroqua batters picked up one RBI apiece as junior Braylan Zitzner went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and junior Mara Anderson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 14, Brookwood 5 (6)

ONTARIO — The Cardinals (14-0, 14-0) put the finishing touch on a conference championship by handling the Falcons (8-13, 5-9) and set the tone immediately by scoring six runs in the top of the first inning.

All nine players had at least one hit for Bangor, which had eight extra-base hits among its 16. Aliyah Langrehr tripled and hit a home run during a 2-for-4 performance that included an RBI and two runs scored.

Madelyn England and Gabby Schroeder were both 3 for 4 with three RBI. England also doubled and recorded two of Bangor’s six stolen bases.

Dairyland

Eau Claire Immanuel 16, Melrose-Mindoro 8

MELROSE — Sophomore Kennedy Zeman was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, but the Mustangs (15-5, 14-4) dropped a big conference game.

Freshman catcher Hailey Hiles also doubled twice for Melrose-Mindoro, which has won seven of its past nine games.

GIRLS GOLF

Three Rivers

Caledonia 214, La Crescent-Hokah 227

CALEDONIA — Caledonia’s Miranda Schroeder and La Crescent-Hokah’s Alyssa Tollefson each shot a 51 to lead the way at Ma Cal Grove Country Club.

Libby Jilek and Lexie Hoscheit added a 53 and 54, respectively, to help push the Warriors ahead of the Lancers.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Altoona 0

The Blugolds (14-3) won every match in straight sets at the Green Island Tennis Complex.

Freshman Anderson Fortney won his No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-1, and the team of senior Ethan Schamberger and freshman Mitchell Fortney won their No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-2.

Senior Paulie Reuteman and sophomore Samuel Dickinson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Logan 7, Black River Falls 0

The Rangers won six of the matches in straight sets, and William Coffey won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Danil Roberts and Brayden De Paolo posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles.

John Herath put together a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles.

Sparta 5, Winona Cotter 2

SPARTA — The Spartans swept the doubles matches to beat the Ramblers.

Sparta’s Adam Thompson posted a 6-3, 6-0 win over Jon Besek at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Alexander Andros and Jordan Johnson beat Steven Pilarski and Carter Knuesel 6-4, 6-4.

