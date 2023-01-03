High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball stays perfect, beats Westby

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team was all over Westby in their home Coulee Conference matchup Tuesday night, winning 90-33.

Senior Carson Koepnick led the Panthers (8-0, 3-0) in scoring with 18 points, all coming in the first half. At halftime, West Salem led 56-23.

A dozen other West Salem players got in on the scoring. The leader of the pack behind Koepnick was senior Brennan Kennedy with 12.

Brett Crume scored 17 points for the Norsemen (4-4, 1-1) as they fell to .500 overall and in conference play.

The Norsemen play Thursday night in hopes of bouncing back against Onalaska Luther on the road. West Salem hopes to stay perfect Friday with a home game against G-E-T.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Logan 65, Tomah 58

TOMAH — The Rangers (4-6, 1-2) picked up their first conference win of the season by holding off the Timberwolves (3-7, 0-3) on the road.

Four Logan players scored in double-digits, led by senior forward Andrew Hackbarth with 16 points. Senior guard Justis Arellano scored 14, sophomore forward Jacob Hackbarth had 13 and junior guard Nick Jolley had 12.

The game-high scorer came from the Timberwolves. Tomah junior guard Tyler Kleifgen had 24 points.

Nonconference

North Crawford 61, Brookwood 43

NORTH CRAWFORD — The Falcons (3-5) are now on a five-game losing skid.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Logan 50, Tomah 44

Junior guard Aaliyah Hamilton had 22 points for the Rangers (6-4, 3-0) as they stayed undefeated in conference play with a win over the Timberwolves (3-7, 0-5).

Logan got out to a big lead in the first half, but Tomah managed to crawl back to within single-digits by games’ end behind a pair of nine-point performances from junior Yvette MIles and senior Brin Neumann.

Holmen 61, Central 51 (OT)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (5-6, 3-2) outscored the RiverHawks (3-9, 2-2) 13-3 in overtime for a home win.

Holmen shot six-for-eight at the free throw line in the extra period, outdoing a basket and free throw from Central senior guard and lead scorer Brittney Mislivecek, who had 23 points.

Junior guard Sydney Valski had 23 of her own for the Vikings, shooting 7-for-10 from the free throw line and making four 3-pointers. Junior forward Izzy Jahr added 19. After scoring just three points in regulation, sophomore guard Danika Rebahahn had six in overtime.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 57, Royall 45

ELROY — The Cardinals (8-2, 4-1) now hold a part of the lead in the Scenic Bluff standings after a road win over the Panthers (9-2, 4-1).

Senior forward Adrianna Massman had 10 points in the first half and ended with a team-high 16 for Bangor. Sophomore guard Anna Fronk added 11 and senior guard Nora Tucker had 10. Tucker’s points all came in the second half, where the Cardinals outscored Royall 30-22.

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (10-2) dominated a nonconference game against the Norsemen (10-2).

Sophomore guard Greenlee Krahn led Prairie with 14 points, followed by senior forward Makenna Forde with 13. The Blackhawks kept Westby to just 8 points in the first half and 14 in the second.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Aquinas 2, Tomah/Sparta 1

ONALASKA — After they allowed a Parker Holloway goal in the opening period, the Avalanche scored in each of the two that remained for a home win.

Joseph Baranowski tied the game five minutes and 56 seconds into the third period. Baranowski then assisted on the game-winner late in the third by Ethan Meyer.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 89, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 68

The La Crosse boys team took care of the Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas co-op team at UWL thanks in part to big points from the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Ben Lenz of Logan won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:16.26 with teammates Joe Duffrin (2:28.06) and Chris McGraff (2:54.92) sweeping the top three to collect 13 team points.

Later in the 100 freestyle, McGraff of Central took first with a time of 55.09. Only Oliver Thrush of the Onalaska co-op managed a sub-minute time, clocking in at 57.07. Duffrin (1:03.21) and Danny Lenz (1:12.01) took third and fourth to give La Crosse 11 team points.

Nathan Ivens (1:13.50) won the 100 breaststroke by just over seven seconds, beating out Brock Hanson (1:20.58) of the Onalaska co-op. Danny Wilson (1:28.16) and Lenz (1:28.22) helped the La Crosse team to what was their fourth double digit points event of the meet.