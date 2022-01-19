High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team beats Aquinas in battle between ranked teams

WEST SALEM — The West Salem high School boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to record a big nonconference victory over Aquinas on Tuesday.

Senior Jack Hehli scored a season-high 23 points as the Panthers, ranked fifth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, beat the Blugolds, who are ranked seventh in Division 4, 70-58.

Hehli has undergone a patient return from a broken tibia and averaged less than 17 minutes per game in the five he’d played until Tuesday. He scored 41 points in those first five games before breaking free for a season high against Aquinas (11-3).

The Panthers (12-1) also received 15 points from senior CJ McConkey, 12 from junior Carson Koepnick and 10 from junior Brennan Kennedy.

Seniors Chris Wilson and Quinn Miskowski scored 14 and 10, respectively, for Aquinas, which has lost two straight games to state-ranked teams. Bangor (10-2), ninth in Division 5, also beat the Blugolds 55-54 in overtime on Saturday.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 73, Independence 37

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Mustangs are 7-5 overall, 3-1 in the conference.

Blair-Taylor 68, Gilmanton 56

BLAIR — Cain Fremstad scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats (7-5, 3-2).

Evan Nehing added 12, Jaren Swanson 11 and Caden Kruse 10 for Blair-Taylor in its second victory in a row.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 51

WAUZEKA, Wis. — Tanner Pedretti scored 25 points for the Pirates (5-6, 2-3).

Nonconference

Spring Grove 56, La Crescent-Hokah 41

LA CRESCENT — Carter Todd scored 11 points, but the Lancers (8-1) were defeated for the first time this season.

Mason Einerwold added nine points and Zach Bentzen eight for La Crescent-Hokah.

Sparta 66, Viroqua 61

SPARTA — Thomas Laufenberg made three 3-pointers and totaled a game-high 32 points as the Spartans (3-9) snapped a three-game skid.

Layden Bender also made three triples and added 18 points for Sparta, which led 29-26 at the half.

The Blackhawks, who lost their sixth in a row to drop to 5-6, had three players in double figures. Kamden Oliver led the way with 22 points, while Clayton Weston added 15 and Griffin Olson had 10.

Waukon 62, Prairie du Chien 52

WAUKON, Iowa — The Blackhawks had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2-11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 50, Westby 46

WESTBY — The Knights (10-4, 4-2) took sole possession of third place with their ninth win in 10 games.

Senior Rachel Koenig, a Division II Bemidji State commit, scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists for Luther, which built a 31-22 lead in the first half. Brianna Zenke added 10 points and six rebounds, and Hannah Matzke had nine points and eight rebounds for the Knights.

The Norsemen (8-6, 1-4) were led by Aubrey Jothen’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Hanna Nelson added 13 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 78, Brookwood 29

ONTARIO — The Cardinals (16-0, 8-0), ranked second in Division 5 by The Associated Press, cruised to another win over the Falcons.

Cashton 45, Wonewoc-Center 44

CASHTON — The Eagles (7-10) evened their conference record at 4-4.

Nonconference

Eau Claire North 59, Logan 42

The Rangers (5-7) lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

Menomonie 61, Holmen 33

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Sydney Valiska, Olivia Schneider and Marissa Baker scored five points each to lead the Vikings (4-13), who trailed 36-11 by halftime.

Westfield 63, Tomah 56

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (5-9) lost their second game in a row.

Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (13-1) broke a 33-33 halftime tie en route to their 12th straight win.

Goodhue 62, Caledonia 57

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (11-6), who trailed 29-16 by halftime, had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Ava Privet scored a team-high 17 points, while Paige Klug added 13 and Alexis Schroeder 12. Privet and Klug each made three 3-pointers.

GYMNASTICS

MVC Meet

Holmen picked up the team victory with a score of 137.775 at Performance Elite Gymnastics.

Sparta's Ella Hemker was the all-around winner (35.825) after placing second in the vault (9.425) and third on the bars (8.5), third on the floor exercise (8.95) and third on the balance beam (8.95).

Holmen's Kamryn McNally won the bars (8.775), vault (9.5) and floor exercise (9.475) and was second to Hemker all-around (35.725).

Sparta placed second as a team (135.375).

WRESTLING

Coulee

Viroqua 41, Black River Falls 30

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won four of the five matches contested, and Ethan Dobbs (132), Preston Buroker (152) and Hadley Gilardi (195) recorded pins.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 4, Tomah/Sparta 4 (OT)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers moved to 7-5-1, while Tomah/Sparta is now 5-11-1.

Black River Falls 3, Winona 3 (OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers moved to 10-3-1.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central 66, Platteville 59

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Tegan Hewitt won the 50-yard and 500-yard freestyle races and teamed up with Noah Stewart, Joe Duffrin and Nate Terpstra to win the 400 relay.

