High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team blasts G-E-T

GALESVILLE — The West Salem High School boys basketball team had 10 players score in cruising to a Coulee Conference victory over G-E-T on Saturday.

Senior CJ McConkey scored a game-high 24 points to lead the first-place Panthers to a 98-55 victory over the Red Hawks.

West Salem (9-0, 3-0) solidified its grip on first place and also received 17 points from junior Cason Koepnick. Senior Jack Hehli added 11 and junior Brett McConkey 10 for West Salem, which has scored more than 90 points in a game twice and more than 80 eight times.

G-E-T (4-6, 0-2) lost its fifth straight game and was led by sophomore Cody Schmitz with 23 points.

MVC

Tomah 74, Sparta 62

TOMAH — Dusty Derousseau’s 18 points led three doble-figure scorers for the Timberwolves (5-6, 2-2), who have won two straight games.

Sophomore Tyler Kleifgen added 16 points and junior Tom Hesse 14 for Tomah, which had a 38-22 lead by the end of the first half. Derousseau scored 10 points in the first half, and Kleifgen scored 13 with two of his three 3-pointers in the second half.

Sophomore Thomas Laufenberg scored 14 points to lead the Spartans (2-8, 0-3). Layden bender added 13 and Chris Jacobs 10.

Nonconference

Onalaska 64, Stoughton 62

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Sophomore Isaac Skemp scored a team-high 14 points for the Hilltoppers (6-2), who have won six of seven games and bounced back from a loss to Aquinas on Thursday.

The Vikings made two free throws to cut their deficit to the final margin, and Onalaska stole the ensuing inbounds pass after the free throws were set up by an intentional foul.

Caledonia 80, Byron 64

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Jackson Koepke made four 3-pointers, and Eli King scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Warriors (9-0) past the Bears (8-4).

Koepke wound up with 23 points for Caledonia, which led 34-27 at halftime. King, an Iowa State University commit, scored 15 points in the second half.

Chris Pieper added 10 and Ja’Shon Simpson nine for the Warriors, who are gearing up for two big games as part of the Midwest Players Classic on Friday and Saturday. Caledonia plays Minnehaha Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday and DeForest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bangor 69, Blair-Taylor 45

BANGOR — The Cardinals (7-2) won their second game in a row and for the sixth time in seven games.

Junior Dustin McDonald scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half and made three of Bangor’s four 3-pointers. McDonald is averaging 23.3 points over his past four games and has 20 3-pointers this season.

Senior Will Reader added 13 points for the Cardinals, who pulled away from a 38-28 halftime lead.

The Wildcats (5-4) have lost four of five and were led by junior Jaren Swanson’s game-high 19 points. He made six 3-pointers and has 30 this season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska 53, Stoughton 47

STOUGHTON,Wis. — The Hilltoppers (6-8) put a tough loss against Aquinas on Friday behind them by taking care of the Vikings (8-5).

Senior Emma Breidenbach hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Onalaska, which also received 12 points from sophomore Anna Skemp and 11 from senior Jamia Dillard. Dillard added eight rebounds.

Skemp also had seven rebounds and seven assists while defending future Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead commit Ava Loftus. Loftus entered the game averaging 18 points and was held to five.

Caledonia 47, Lake City 46

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors (8-5) have won four straight games and stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Tigers (9-3).

Prairie du Chien 78, Black Hawk 35

BLACK HAWK, Wis. — The Blackhawks (11-1) won their 10th straight game heading into a Tuesday nonconference contest against Onalaska.

BOYS HOCKEY

River Falls 4, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (6-7) couldn’t rebound after allowing two goals in the first period and lost for the second time in three games.

Senior Noah LaFleur scored West Salem’s goal unassisted in the third period. LaFleur has a team-high 19 goals this season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 4, Lakeshore 1

MILWAUKEE — The Hilltoppers finished off the victory with two goals in the third period.

Jaden Hammes, a junior from West Salem, had a hand in all four goals for Onalaska (10-4), which has won six games in a row.

Hammes assisted on the Hilltoppers’ first three goals, then gave them a 4-0 lead late in the game. Hammes has 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

McKenna LaFleur, Kiya Bronston and Anna Szymanski also scored for Onalaska, and Bronston ran her season scoring total to a team-high 14. LaFleur has 13.

