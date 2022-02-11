High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team clinches share of Coulee title

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem High School boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the Coulee Conference title with a 99-70 win at Black River Falls on Friday night.

The Panthers, who are ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, improved to 19-1 overall and 10-0 in league play. Onalaska Luther (18-2, 8-2) is the lone team that could tie West Salem in the Coulee, though the Panthers can claim the title outright with a win at Viroqua next Friday. West Salem beat the Blackhawks 87-37 earlier this season.

Behind 16 3-pointers and three players in double figures, the Panthers posted their highest scoring output of the season on Friday; it was also the fourth time they have scored at least 90 points, including their second game in a row.

Carson Koepnick and Brennan Kennedy each made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 and 15 points, respectively, while Jack Hehli hit three 3s and had 17 points.

CJ McConkey and Peter Lattos added nine points apiece for West Salem, which led 54-31 at the half.

The Tigers (9-10, 5-5) also had three players in double figures, led by Evan Anderson’s 27 points. Mike Antonelli had 13 points, and Colin Zillmer chipped in 11.

Onalaska Luther 76, Westby 48

ONALASKA — Gavin Proudfoot posted a double-double and the Knights, who are ranked seventh in Division 4, had two other players with double-digit points as they won their sixth in a row.

Proudfoot finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds; Kodi Miller totaled 16 points, six rebounds and five assists; and Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 15 points.

Miller made three 3-pointers, as did Logan Bahr for his nine points.

Cale Griffin led the Norsemen (8-12, 4-6) with 11 points, while Hudson Lipski and Gran McCauley added 10 points apiece.

MVC

Tomah 66, Sparta 59

SPARTA — The Timberwolves won their fourth in a row to improve to 11-9 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

Senior Dusty Derousseau scored 24 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. He made a pair of 3-pointers and made 13 of 18 free throws. He topped 30 points for the fourth time this season and averaged 25.5 points in two wins over the Spartans (4-15, 0-9).

Derousseau has scored 75 points in his past two games after getting 42 in a win over Logan on Tuesday.

Junior Tom Hesse added 10 points for Tomah, which trailed 28-22 at the half before scoring 44 points in the second half.

Senior Tucker Smith scored 15 points to lead Sparta, and sophomore teammate Thomas Laufenberg added 13. Sparta made 10 3-pointers, and junior Layden Bender made three of them on his way to 11 points.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 61, Ithaca 51

ITHACA, Wis. — The Pirates (8-10, 4-6) snapped a three-game skid.

Nonconference

Marshfield 68, Holmen 45

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Reid and Drew Tengblad were each in double figures, but the Vikings (6-14) lost their third in a row.

Reid Tengblad scored a team-high 14 points, while Drew Tengblad made three 3-pointers and added 13 points.

Matthew Levandoski had nine points for Holmen, which trailed 34-24 at the half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 66, Arcadia 54

ARCADIA — Lindsey Lettner made a pair of 3-pointers and had 23 points as the Red Hawks (10-12, 7-3) snapped a two-game skid.

Aleah Hunter also made two 3-pointers and added 10 points for G-E-T, which led 30-28 at the half.

The Raiders (6-16, 5-5) got all of their points from three players, led by Breah Golden’s 24 points. Casidi Pehler had 18 points, while Kianna Suchla added 12 points.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 78, Augusta 37

BLAIR — Big nights from Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson led the Wildcats, who are ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press, to their 13th straight win.

Steien scored a game-high 31 points, while Thompson eclipsed 1,000 career points with 17 points to go with nine assists and nine steals.

Kierstyn Kindschy added 12 points for Blair-Taylor, which improved to 20-1 overall and 12-0 in the conference.

C-FC 70, Melrose-Mindoro 28

MELROSE — The Mustangs (11-12, 9-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 54, De Soto 32

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates (10-12, 7-6) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 40

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (21-1, 8-0), who are ranked third in Division 3, won the outright conference title for the second year in a row.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Wisconsin Rapids Tournament

Bay Port 10, West Salem/Bangor 1

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Noah LaFleur scored the lone goal for the Panthers, who lost their third in a row and dropped to 10-13.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Fond du Lac 8, Viroqua co-op 1

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in the last fifth games to drop to 10-9-1.

