High school sports roundup: West Salem boys, Holmen girls are Dick Mitchell runner-ups

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys and Holmen girls both placed second in 11-team fields in the Dick Mitchell Invitational at Maple Groves Venues on Saturday.

The Panthers ran to a team score of 50 with three runners in the top 10 and finished one point behind champion Eastview (Minn.). The Vikings had a team score of 61 that was only beaten by Wisconsin Rapids (59).

Holmen senior Cameron LaMere won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 24.7 seconds, while Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker won the girls race in 20:14.2.

West Salem’s boys were led by fifth-place sophomore Brennan Garbers (17:00.9), seventh-place Dawson Gronemus (17:35.1) and ninth-place Vincent Schwartz (17:41.6). Max Wolf (12th, 17:45.7) and Blaine Wheeler (17th, 17:57) also scored for the Panthers.

Holmen was third (72), Westby fourth (142) and Viroqua fifth (161) and Central seventh (184). Central junior Wesley Barnhart was fourth overall (16:57.57) and Westby senior Taylor Thunstedt 10th (17:41.9).

Holmen’s girls were led by sophomore Anabella Filips (20;40.3), who was fourth overall. Sydney Valiska (10th, 20:57) also finished among the top 10 with Bailey Sommerville (11th, 21:02.9), Grace Filips (17th, 21:55.1) and Elle Stussy (19th, 22:09.7) behind her.

West Salem was third (102), Westby fourth (116), Central fifth (123) and Sparta sixth (167).

West Salem freshman Mia Olson finished fifth overall (20:47.7), and Central freshman Brianna Grilley was seventh (20:56). As other local runners in the top 10.

Midwest Invitational

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Logan didn’t field complete teams, but senior Ellie Haverland’s 89-place finish with a time of 20:48.5 in the girls race was the Rangers’ top performance.

Junior Roman Westrich placed 176th in 18:14.1 to lead the boys team.

Pirate Nation Invitational

DE SOTO — The Pirates placed second among four boys teams with a score of 58. Riverdale won with a 32.

Freshman Seth Greeno (sixth, 22:24.6) led De Soto, which also had Jonathan Montes-Johnson (11th, 23:47), Zach Yaktin (12th, 23:50.6) and Tanner Pedretti (24:20.1) in the top 15.

De Soto’s girls were led by junior Cadence Thompson (29:46), who was 12th.

Fennimore Invitational

FENNIMORE, Wis. — Cashton’s boys placed fifth out of six teams in the small division and were led by sophomore Dylan Kaduc’s sixth-place finish and time of 18:29.6. Sophomore Colton Lee (19th, 19:49.8) followed.

Cashton’s girls didn’t field a complete team, but freshman Mateya Kaduc also placed sixth (21;19.9). Freshman Isabell Korn finished 19th (22:56.7).

FOOTBALL

Nonconference

Ithaca 36, Onalaska Luther 18

RICHLAND, CENTER, Wis. — The Knights gave up 27 points in the two middle quarters and saw their record fall to 3-3.

Quarterback Dillon Yang completed 12 of 19 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown and carried 14 times for 46 yards for Luther, which scored the first touchdown before giving up the next three. Eli Krause also completed 4 of 6 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Knights.

Ithaca had 403 yards of offense and gained 300 of them on the ground. Jed Scallon carried 31 times for 207 and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 1

LAKE CITY, Minn. — Sam Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Lancers, who improved to 6-2-2, while Wyatt Farrell had two assists.

Crosby scored off an assist from Farrell in the 25th minute to give La Crescent-Hokah a lead before the Tigers evened the score in the 34th minute.

But Crosby assisted on an Elliott Bauer goal early in the second half before Payton Rodeberg found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to bring the game to its final score.

Cooper Johnson made two saves for the Lancers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lake City 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Junior Mya Herman and sophomore Kate Crosby each had a goal and an assist, while sophomore Payton Phillips made 14 saves for the Lancers (2-7-2).

