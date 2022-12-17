High school sports roundup: West Salem co-op gymnastics team wins invitational

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team won the eight-team Prairie du Chien/Fennimore Invitational on Saturday with a team score of 136.875.

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore was sixth (122.575) and Logan/Central (116.6) seventh.

Senior Taliya Michlig was the all-around champion for West Salem, which won every event but the vault, with a score of 35.0. Michlig finished second on the vault (8.95), third on the floor exercise (8.95) and tied for fifth on the uneven bars (8.45) and balance beam (8.65).

West Salem had the top two finishers on the uneven bars — Junior Natalie Peterson won (8.6) and senior Alex Roupe was second (8.55) — and balance beam — sophomore Hailey Ives won (9.0), and freshman Olivia Maki was second (8.8).

Michlig was second to PdC/Fennimore junior Madilyn Fisher (9.3) on the vault. Fisher also won the floor exercise (9.1) and was sixth all-around (33.625).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Waseca 2 (OT)

WASECA, Minn. — The Lancers (7-2) won their fifth game in a row when Wyatt Farrell broke the 2-2 tie.

The goal was his second of the game, which also included a Cooper Carlson goal and 23 saves from Collin Morken.

La Crescent-Hokah has outscored its opponents 31-8 during the winning streak.