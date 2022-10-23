High school sports roundup: West Salem cross country teams qualify for state; PdC football team wins opener

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem High School boys and girls cross country teams earned spot in next weekend’s WIAA state meet with second-place finishes at the Division 2 Black River Falls Sectional on Saturday.

The Panthers ran to a team score of 55 in the girls race and a 78 in the boys race and finished comfortably ahead of third-place opponents at Skyline Golf Course.

The WIAA state cross country meet takes place Oct. 29 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Sophomore Mia Olsoon placed third individually with a time of 20 minutes, 41.7 seconds to lead West Salem’s girls, who finished second to Medford (31). Senior Morgan Quackenbush (sixth, 21:25.9) also finished among the top 10 for the Panthers, who are state qualifiers for the 12th time and second year in a row.

Sophomore Kennedy Garbers (13th, 21:45.5), junior Payton Gree (14th, 21:48.1) and senior Alena Donahue (19th, 22:15.3) also had scoring runs for West Salem.

West Salem’s boys were led by sophomore Tom Stenberg and his 11th-place finish (17:48.4). The Panthers, who have qualified for 13 state meets and three in a row, placed second to Mauston (72).

Freshman Carson Gronemus (14th, 18:00.5), sophomore Philip Gabrielson (16th, 18:04.6), junior Brennan Garbers (17th, 18:07) and sophomore Carter Quackenbush (20th, 18:31.3) helped Stenberg get to the team score.

Arcadia’s boys placed fifth (158), G-E-T’s sixth (169), Logan’s 11th (268) and Black River Falls’ 13th (322).

Senior Daniel Wison placed eighth overall for Logan with a time of 17:26.4, but he finished two spots away from the final individual state qualifier. Nestor Badillo finished 13th (18:00.3) for the Raiders.

G-E-T’s girls placed fourth (145) and Logan’s 13th (279). Junior Adrianna Rotering placed 10th individually with a time of 21:29.3 and grabbed one of the state spots held for individuals. Arcadia senior Tegan Michalak was fifth overall (21:11.4) and joined Roterinig as an individual qualifier.

FOOTBALL

WIAA playoffs

First round

DIVISION 5

Prairie du Chien 49, Omro 13

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The top-seeded Blackhawks (8-2) scored 27 points in the first quarter and had little trouble with the eighth-seeded Foxes.

Senior Rhett Koenig and junior Ty Wagner both rushed for more than 100 yards, and Koenig scored a touchdown. Koenig ended up with 112 yards on 16 carries and Wagner 111 on 11.

Quarterback Maddox Cejka completed 10 of 13 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns, while Kurt Wall rushed for two touchdowns on four carries.

Cejka’s favorite target was sophomore Blake Thiry, who had eight catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Thiry had TD catches of 14, 37 and 15 yards. Cejka also completed a 21-yard scoring pass to Tommy Mara for the 27-0 lead. Thiry’s 37-yard touchdown catch gave Prairie du Chien a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Blackhawks host fifth-seeded River Valley in a second-round game Friday.