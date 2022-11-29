High school sports roundup: West Salem girls basketball team gets past Holmen

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team was led by 19 points from senior forward Anna McConkey in a 63-54 nonconference victory over Holmen on Tuesday.

The Panthers (2-0) were aided at the free-throw line by both McConkey and sophomore guard Megan Johnson. McConkey was perfect in five attempts while Johnson went 7-for-9 en route to a 14-point night. Another sophomore guard, Sam Niemeier, added nine points off the bench on four field goals.

The Vikings (1-3) were led by junior Sydney Valiska with 10 points, and she made one of three Holmen shots from beyond the three-point line. Freshman guard Macy Kline scored nine and junior forwards Izzy Jahr and Olivia Schneider each scored seven off the bench.

Holmen will try to right the ship Friday when it visits Tomah. That same day, West Salem will play on the road against Onalaska Luther.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 78, La Crescent-Hokah 64

CALEDONIA — The Warriors opened their season with a win over the Lancers behind 22 points from sophomore guard Josie Foster and 17 points from senior guard Jovial King.

Senior guard Ava Privet added 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Caledonia.

Senior Molly Bills had 20 points for the Lancers with Emma Hunt adding 13 and Maya Bubbers scoring 12 on four 3-pointers.

Nonconference

Logan 54, Richland Center 48

The Rangers (1-1) won for the first time this season in dominating fashion over Richland Center, leading by 12 at halftime.

Senior forward/center Jazzy Davis had 22 points and junior guard Aalyiah Hamilton added 19 in a home victory for Logan. Junior Brooklynn Reynolds added eight points off the bench.

The Hornets (0-4) were led by senior forward Aliyah Ruhland with 22 points.

Stevens Point 57, Central 46

The RiverHawks (1-3) lost their second game in a row, this one to the Panthers.

Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek led Central in scoring with 20 points, the same total as Stevens Point senior forward Emma Jossie. Freshman guard Alahnna Simpson added 12 for the RiverHawks.

Sparta 73, G-E-T 35

GALESVILLE — The Spartans (2-2) even up their record with a blowout road victory over the RedHawks (0-3).

Freshman Tiana Leis had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who led 32-20 at the half. Freshman Elexa Jones added 15 points with eight free throws on nine attempts and six rebounds

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose Mindoro 45

MELROSE — The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) dominated on the road against the Mustangs (1-3, 0-2) to stay undefeated.

Blair-Taylor senior Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 32 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.

Abby Thompson added 22 points with five steals for the Wildcats. Lily Radcliffe had 13 for Melrose-Mindoro.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 74, Tomah 54

TOMAH — The Knights opened their season with a win over the Timberwolves behind senior guard Kodi Miller’s 24 points.

The visiting Knights (1-0) led at halftime 44-24 with Miller going to the break with 16 points. Junior forward Logan Bahr had 12 and senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 10. Senior forward Gabe Huelskamp had 16 and led the second half scoring with 12.

Tomah was led by senior guard Brady Plueger’s 15 points. Senior forward Tom Hesse added 13.

Mauston 64, G-E-T 63 (OT)

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Red Hawks (1-1) took Mauston to overtime, but 39 points from junior Cody Schmitz wasn’t enough to stay perfect.

Mauston junior Brock Massey led the Golden Eagles (2-1) with 34 points of his own, including the winning basket with 1.2 seconds remaining in the extra period.

G-E-T’s Jackson Burns added nine points. The Red Hawks trailed by eight with four minutes remaining, but came back to force overtime and even lead by one with 11 seconds remaining.

Brookwood 54, La Farge 53

LA FARGE, Wis. — Evan Klinker’s 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining gave the Falcons the win over La Farge.

Klinter had nine points and 11 rebounds. Wyatt Maurhoff had a game-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds for Brookwood.

Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46

VIROQUA — The Tigers (2-0) won by a dozen on the road against the Blackhawks (0-2) to remain undefeated.

Decorah 71, Prairie du Chien 37

DECORAH, Iowa — The Blackhawks (0-1) fell in their season opening visit to Iowa to Decorah.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Austin 2

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (1-1) scored five unanswered goals, including three in the first period, on their way to a home win over Austin.

Alex Von Arx scored the first two goals of the game for La Crescent-Hokah, both assisted by Cooper Carlson. A powerplay score by Wyatt Farrell made it 3-0 before the 15 minute mark of the game.

Farrell assisted on the lone goal of the second period, an even strength goal by Cooper Hill.

After another Farrell goal early in the third period made it 5-0, Austin finally got on the board with goals by Gahvin Schaefer and Wyatt Hamlin.

Lancers goalkeeper Logan Yehle had 14 saves on 16 shots.