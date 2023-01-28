High school sports roundup: West Salem girls basketball team holds off Bangor

BANGOR — The West Salem High School girls basketball team passed its final test before a nonconference showdown at Aquinas on Tuesday by beating Bangor 55-49 in front of an estimated crowd of 900 people — Bangor seats around 850 — on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored 18 points to help the Panthers (18-1), ranked 10th in Division 3 by The Associated Press, hold off the Cardinals (13-5) and win their fifth straight game since a 66-60 loss to eighth-ranked Prairie du Chien on Jan. 17

West Salem didn’t pull away from Bangor easily but did build a 10-point lead in the second half.

Senior Bella Langrehr got the Cardinals within 41-39 by lofting a high-arcing shot that fell throw the net before Johnson answered at the other end with 5 minutes, 58 seconds remaining.

Senior Nora Tucker, who scored a game-high 20 points, made it 43-42 on a 3-pointer with 5:01 left but that’s as close as Bangor could get.

West Salem senior Anna McConkey followed a bonus free throw with a big jump shot with 1:42 remaining, and the cardinals got within one possession one more time when Langrehr scored again to make it 51-48 with 1:03 on the clock.

Johnson made four bonus free throws in the final 42 seconds to seal the victory and send the Panthers into Tuesday’s 7:15 p.m. tipoff against the Blugolds (17-1), who are ranked first in Division 4 and have won 16 straight games.

McConkey and sophomore Sam Niemeier added 13 points apiece for West Salem, and Tucker scored 15 of her points in the second half for Bangor.

Triton 65, La Crescent-Hokah 56

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — The Lancers (11-5) have now lost two straight for the first time this season after a road loss to Triton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

West Salem 83, Bangor 53

BANGOR — The Panthers (14-1), ranked third in Division 3, flipped the game by turning a 17-12 deficit into a 33-21 lead in the first half.

Senior Peter Lattos scored a team-high 19 points and had two breakaway dunks and a follow tip for West Salem, which has only been beaten by Minnesota’s Class AAAA Park Center, which is ranked No. 1 in the state.

He was instrumental during the 21-4 first-half run that put the Panthers in charge for good against the Cardinals (12-3), who had won eight games in a row.

Joe Sullivan made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points for West Salem, which also received 11 from Tamarrein Henderson and 10 from Kyle Hehli.

Seniors Tanner Jones and Dustin McDonald scored 16 points each for Bangor.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Menomonie 6, Viroqua 0

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (3-14) were shut out by the Mustangs with Hayden Weir scoring three goals and recording an assist for Menomonie.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 3, Hudson 0

HUDSON, Wis. — A pair of goals 15 seconds apart in the first period helped the Cyclones (11-5) on the way to a shutout win over Hudson.

After a goal by McKenna LaFleur at 7 minutes, 32 seconds into the first period, Anna Szymanski had a goal of her own to make it 2-0. Julianna Stier had an assist on each goal.

Gianna Sanchez scored in the second while goaltender Diana Hanson recorded 24 saves in the win for Coulee Region.

Brookwood 4, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — After a scoreless first period, a pair of goals in each of the next two helped the Glaciers to a win over the Blackhawks (9-6).

Lilliah Tambourine had 39 saves for Viroqua but her team was only able to manage 14 shots against Brookfield.