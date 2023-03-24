HOLMEN — The West Salem High School softball team used a six-run fourth inning to pull away from Holmen and win a 9-6 nonconference game at Viking Elementary on Friday.

The Panthers (1-0) received a pair of two-run triples — one from junior Sydney Laursen and the other from sophomore Maclaine Heilman — during a fourth inning that gave them a 7-3 lead.

West Salem scored five of its fourth-inning runs before an out was recorded and was led by freshman Josie Brudos, who was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. Dylynn Bayer and Heilman were also 3 for 4, and Laursen finished 2 for 4. Payton Demorest added a double, and Brudos drove in a run with her triple and struck out seven.

The Vikings were led by a home run from junior Izzy Jahr and a double apiece from Taylor Pellowski, Maria Jacobson, Taylor Everson, Evelyn Vetsch and Kaylin Metzler.

Westby 12, Sparta 0 (6)

SPARTA — Easton Grass went 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Kenzie Stellner doubled, drove in three runs and stole two bases for the Norsemen, who ended the game with a four-run top of the sixth against the Spartans.

Olivia Nedland and Jayda Berg also had three hits a piece for Westby, which had 18 hits and also scored four runs in the second.

Berg pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northern Badger Classic

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Holmen's girls placed fourth out of 21 teams with 41 points, and its boys were seventh out of 20 with 33 in a meet held at UW-Stout.

The girls were led by freshmen Sabrina Lechnir and Lydia Lazarescu. Lechnir won the 3,200-meter run in 12 minute, 5.92 seconds, and Lazarescu was third in the 55 (7.5) and fourth in the 200 (27.54).

Junior Maya Amundson was second in the triple jump (34-2¾), while junior Sydney Valiska added a third-place finish in the 3,200 (13:00.53), and junior Anabella Filips was fifth in the 1,600 (5:40.4) for the Vikings.

Tomah junior Lily Joyce won the 55 hurdles (8.77), Logan junior Liberty Sprain was third in the shot put (32-11½), and Onalaska senior Makayla Carkhuff was fourth in the 400 (1:05.23).

Tomah junior Elijah Brown won the 200 (22.6) and placed second in the 55 (6.52) to lead area boys.

Holmen junior Sam Horman was third in the 800 (2:09.36), and classmate Ethan Archer added a runner-up finish in the 3,200 (10:46.35) for the Vikings. Logan senior Andrew Hackbarth was third in the 200 (23.41), and Holmen senior Kyle Jackson was fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.29).

Logan senior Ben Lenz was sixth in the 800 (2:11.08) and Holmen junior Kaden Layland sixth in the triple jump (39-3).