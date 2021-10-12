High school sports roundup: West Salem volleyball team clinches Coulee share

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem High School volleyball team added to its current string of Coulee Conference championships on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 victory over Black River Falls.

The win gives the Panthers (10-1) a one-game lead on second-place Westby with one match left and assures them of at least a share of the title. West Salem also won in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted last season.

West Salem hosts Viroqua to close out the regular season on Thursday, while the Norsemen head to Onalaska Luther. A West Salem win or Westby loss gives the Panthers the outright championship, while a reversal of those outcomes forces a tie.

Makayla Nortman had 12 kills, 18 digs and five aces for the Tigers (6-6). Summer Rufsholm had 17 assists for Black River Falls.

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The second-place Norsemen (9-2) took care of the Raiders (2-10) by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

Junior Bethany Roethel had 12 kills and junior Kennedy Brueggen 15 digs for the Norsemen, who also received 16 assists from senior Ella Johnson. Sky Reit had eight kills and 14 digs, and Kianna Suchla added 14 digs for Arcadia.

G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1

GALESVILLE — Kayli Bratberg had 11 kills as the Red Hawks (3-9) beat the Blackhawks 28-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16.

Genna O’Neill had 22 assists, and Kayla Schultz added 20 for G-E-T, which was also led by Lindsey Lettner’s 23 digs. Ryann Duffenbach and O’Neill combined for 16 kills, and Bratberg added 11 digs.

Bryne Swenson had 28 assists, Aaliyah Fox 10 kills and Trixie Koppa seven blocks for Viroqua (3-8).

MVC

Aquinas 3, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — The seventh-ranked Blugolds (24-5, 9-2) beat the Hilltoppers 27-25, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 23 kills and 15 digs for Aquinas, which completed a season sweep of Onalaska and won its third straight match since a loss to conference champion Holmen.

Junior Macy Donarski had 38 assists and 13 digs and junior Shea Bahr 12 kills and 23 digs for the Blugolds. Donarski and Bahr also had four aces each.

Onalaska (6-5) was led by Ava Smith’s 12 kills, Jenny Garves’ 19 assists and Anna Skemp’s 17 digs.

Sparta 3, Central 1

The Spartans beat the RiverHawks, but nothing was reported.

Scenic Bluffs

Hillsboro Quadrangular

HILLSBORO — Bangor fell to Hillsboro in four sets — 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24.

Brookwood Quadrangular

ONTARIO — Cashton beat Brookwood 25-18, 25-15, 26-24 and New Lisbon 25-14, 25-17, 25-15.

Royall beat Brookwood 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 and New Lisbon 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 3, River Valley 1

SPRING GREEN — A big night from Lily Krahn helped Prairie du Chien earn a 20-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory.

Krahn posted 28 kills, 20 digs and seven aces, while Ashlyn Knapp had 27 assists, Katelyn Lutz had 18 digs and Jillian Kruempel added six kills.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 2, Central 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers finished the regular season with a 14-3-2 record by shutting out the RiverHawks.

Will Thesing scored Onalaska’s first goal with an assist from Griffin Schultz, and Brock Herczeg scored the second while assisted by Mason Flasch and Thesing.

Nic Hubbard recorded the shutout in goal for the Hilltoppers.

West Salem 3, Aquinas 1

Sam Odenbach found the back of the net twice for the Panthers, who fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

Nick Ziegler and Connor Brown assisted on Odenbach’s goals, while Ziegler assisted on another by Landon Brothen.

Holmen 1, Tomah 0

HOLMEN — Gage Ploessl scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Matt Levandoski in the 17th minute to give the Vikings the win.

Sparta 4, Logan 2

SPARTA — The Spartans scored three times in the second half to down the Rangers.

Solomon Szymanski and Chuye Yan scored goals for Logan, and each assisted on the goal scored by the other. Landon Burkhardt made 10 saves for Sparta,

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0