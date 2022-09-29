High school sports roundup: Westby, Aquinas cross country teams have successful outings in Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. — The Westby High School girls cross country recorded the best team score in its portion of the Osseo-Fairchild Invitational while Aquinas junior Johnathan Skemp won the boys race by over a minute with a time of 16 minutes, 12.1 seconds on Thursday.

Chippewa Falls McDonell finished atop the boys standings with Aquinas only having three runners. Black River Falls placed fourth with best finishes of 15th by senior Ryder Brown (19:15.2) and 16th by junior Brad Wensel (19:19.4).

In the girls race, Westby freshman Lizzy Curtis finished second with a time of 20:35.3. Aquinas finished third on the team leaderboard with two top-five finishers in fourth-place senior Namoi Koch (21:04.7) and fifth-place freshman 21:09.8. Sophomore Lily Miller had Black River Falls best finish of 18th (22:51.1) as one of three runners for the team.

VOLLEYBALL

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (6-7, 4-4) handled the Tigers (3-12, 1-8) on the road 25-8, 25-10, 25-22.

Aaliyah Fox had eight kills and five service aces for Viroqua with Trixie Koppa having a game-high 11 blocks. Mara Anderson led in assists with 14 and Bryne Swenson led in digs with 22.

Bre Nortman and Bella Falcon each had five kills for Black River Falls. Emma Blount led the Tigers with eight assists.

Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center 3, Brookwood 2

ONTARIO — The visiting Wolves and the hosting Falcons (12-13, 2-7) went all the way to five sets which Wonewoc won to claim the road win 18-25, 25-20, 25-8, 21-25, 15-11.

Vanessa Anderson had 17 kills and three service aces for Brookwood with Reagan Muehlenkamp adding 12 kills. Kylie Powell had 36 assists and nine digs. Maggie Muehlenkamp had 20 digs.

Dairyland

Independence 3, Melrose-Mindoro 2

INDEPENDENCE — Independence and the Mustangs traded sets until the fifth, when Independence won at home 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 15-9.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, P-E-M

PLAINVIEW — A pair of first half goals in quick succession helped the Lancers (7-3-2, 6-2-0) get a road victory over the Bulldogs (1-8-1, 0-7-0).

Payton Rodeberg’s 24th minute goal assisted by Wyatt Farrell opened the scoring for La Crescent-Hokah, but there was more to come shortly after. A 28th minute goal by Aiden Carlson — assisted by Nolan Schreier — made the eventual final 2-0.

Nonconference

Logan 4, Prairie Du Chien 0

The Rangers (7-5-3) won a non conference home game against Prairie Du Chien behind a hat trick by Soloman Szymanski.

After junior Quade Haverland opened the scoring off a Szymanski assist in the 19th minute, Szymanski scored his first in the 27th minute to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Szymanski scored two goals, both on assists from Chuye Yang, in the second half for the hat trick and 4-0 finish. Gabe Sanders recorded his sixth shutout of the season and fourth in the last five games.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Winona 5, Central 2

WINONA — The Winhawks won a non-conference meeting with the RiverHawks on Tuesday, grabbing wins in three singles and two doubles contests.

Molly Heinert in flight No. 1, Marissa McNally in flight No. 3 and Anna Bricco in flight No. 4 made up the Winona winners in singles. Mari Klysoe won No. 2 singles over Valania Kiesel 7-5, 6-0.

Julia Reeck and Adele Jacobsen of Winona defeated Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro of Central 6-1, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles to secure the team win while the teams split the final two contests.