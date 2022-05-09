High school sports roundup: Westby girls track team wins Viroqua Invitational

VIROQUA — The Westby High School girls track and field team put together 155½ points to win the Viroqua Invitational on Monday.

The Norsemen won just three events, but their balance was enough to propel them past Dodgeville/Mineral Point (112), Bangor (86) and the rest of the 12-team field.

Freshman Erin Gluch won the high jump (5 feet), junior Meghan Nelson the pole vault (9-6) and sophomore Emma Kjos the triple jump (33-6) in a meet that also included five second-place and six third-place finishes for Westby.

Nelson added a handful of those by placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.53 seconds) and 300 hurdles (49.91) and third in the 200 (28.87). Gluch added a third-place finish in the 100 (13.94) and helped the 1,600 relay place third (4:33.01).

Audra Johnson was second in the 3,200 (14:30.59), the 3,200 relay team of Aubrey Jothen, Natalie Benish, Grace Bailey and Audra Johnson was second (11:35.78), and Bethan Roethel was second in the triple jump (32-2).

Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt won the 100 (13.39) and 200 (27.64) and helped the Eagles place second in the 1,600 relay (4:25.28) and was second in the long jump (16-2).

Cashton placed fourth (85⅓) and West Salem fifth (68½) in the girls standings.

Westby finished second in the boys competition with 105 points. Cashton (79) was third, Viroqua (74½) fourth and West Salem (71) fifth.

Cashton senior Onesmo Tirado helped the Eagles win three relay races. Cashton was timed at 46.13 in the 400, 1:36.6 in the 800 and 3:38.05 in the 1,600. Junior Colin O’Neil and sophomore Ethan Klinkner ran with the 400 and 800 teams

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska 2, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — The Hilltoppers completed a comeback when a couple of miscues with two outs in the seventh inning allowed the winning run to score.

Sophomore Bella Zimmer singled to start the winning rally and went to third on a two-base error. She then scored to break the 1-1 tie when a popup near third was dropped.

Zimmer drove in Onalaska’s first run with a two-out single in the fifth to help back up pitcher Ava Smith, who struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits in a complete game.

West Salem scored in the fourth inning, when Gracie Miller singled to right, moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice off the bat of Signe Roesler. Roesler also pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, four walks and five hits allowed.

Holmen 8, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Vikings had 10 hits and broke the game open with two runs in the third and four in the fourth.

Maria Jacobson was 3 for 4 and two RBI for Holmen (12-6), which has won three straight and six of seven. Taylor Pellowski added two hits, Madison Wheeler and Sierra Sake an RBI apiece and Marissa Baker a triple for the Vikings.

Ali Werner and Allison Buege each had two hits for the Knights (9-8) with Buege hitting a double.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Wonewoc-Center 2

WONEWOC, Wis. — A passed ball with two outs and runners on second and third base in the top of the seventh inning gave the Cardinals (12-0, 12-0) the third run they needed to remain unbeaten.

Aliyah Langrehr pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks for Bangor, which took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth before allowing the tying run in the bottom of the fifth.

Taylor Jacobson and Gabby Schroeder each drove in a run for the Cardinals, and Schroeder doubled.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 15, De Soto 1 (6)

STODDARD — The Pirates tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second inning, but the Indians took over from there.

Senior catcher Gracyn Beck drove in De Soto’s lone run.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 14, Lewiston-Altura 9

LEWISTON — The Warriors (6-5, 6-5) won a high-scoring road matchup against the Cardinals (4-9, 4-8).

Caledonia scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed from there, adding four in the second and two more in the third. L-A got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third, but the Warriors scored five more in the top of the fourth to regain control.

A pair of Warriors hit home runs in the win, as Amber Stemper went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double with four RBI and Emily Ideker went 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI two runs scored.

The Cardinals were led by Madison Oslie going 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI and Staytlen Seefeldt going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two steals.

BOYS GOLF

MVC meet

TOMAH — Holmen had three finishers among the top five individuals to win with a score of 329 at Hiawatha Golf Club.

The Vikings beat second-place Onalaska by 17 strokes and third-place Tomah by 19.

Junior Jackson Rhoades shot a 7-over-par 79 to win medalist honors and finished two shots better than junior teammate Carter Gault. Sparta’s Brock Connelly and Tomah’s Jake Berry tied for third at 82, and Aquinas’ Sam Dobbins and Holmen’s Luke Taebel (84) tied for fifth.

Coulee meet

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Black River Falls claimed the team victory with a score of 167 at Skyline Golf Course. That was 15 shots better than runner-up G-E-T and 23 ahead of third-place Onalaska Luther (190).

Senior Mike Antonelli was medalist for the Tigers with a 2-over 38, which was one shot better than teammate and second-place finisher Evan Anderson.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 4, Arcadia 0

The Rangers (2-8) scored once in the first half and three times in the second to beat the Raiders.

Richland Center 3, Sparta 1

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Spartans played without top scorer Malory Russ and received their only goal from Ellie Faulkner.

BOYS TENNIS

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks cruises to a conference win by finishing every opponent in straight sets.

Dustin Kenyon beat Mason Hawkins 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Ben Kane and Owen King beat Airic Jopling and Sean Muchenberger 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Viroqua won three matches — Harry Devine and Sam Kane in singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Carter Roels and Nick Thelen — by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Nonconference

Baraboo 4, Logan 3

The Rangers came up short against the Thunderbirds.

Brayden Depaolo won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, Will Coffey and Danil Roberts did the same at No. 1 doubles.

Logan’s Tyler Stevenson and Finn Clark also won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

