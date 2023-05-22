VIROQUA — The Westby/Viroqua co-op boys golf team won the WIAA Division 2 Westby regional at Viroqua Hills Golf Course while shooting 355, beating out second-place River Valley by 15 strokes Monday.

The co-op also came away with the best individual score as sophomore Brooks Hoffland’s 71 for the day made him the regional medalist.

Prairie du Chien grabbed fourth place at 386, putting it through to a home sectional next week. Blackhawks senior James Reilly finished second after shooting 74.

West Salem missed out on making the sectional as a team, finishing fifth two strokes back of Prairie du Chien. Panthers sophomores Logan Oldenburg and Kyle Hehil each qualified as an individual, shooting 80 and finishing in a three-way tie for eighth.

Aquinas finished ninth (413) with sophomore Matthew Rabindra having its best finish in a tie for 11th (93).

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA sub-sectionals

Division 1

Onalaska outscored the competition and will take 22 points to Wednesday’s Madison West Sectional at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Hilltoppers qualified for the sectional in all seven flights.

Senior Aiden Sommerfield (13-8) qualified with a first-round win at No. 1 singles, where is joined by Central senior Cameron Elwer (4-9) — another first-round winner — and Tomah senior Joe Venner (14-4), who received a bye.

Junior Lucas Go and freshman Lewis Go (14-4) also earned a first-round bye for the Hilltoppers to qualify at No. 1 doubles. Tomah’s Ethan Libbey and Brodie Robertson (12-7) won their first-round match as did the Holmen team of Kong Xiong and Shawn De Ruyter (8-4).

Onalaska senior Max Klein (17-4) and Tomah senior Jonah Nick (13-6) are sectional qualifiers at No. 2 singles, and Holmen sophomore Noah Snipes (20-2) and Onalaska senior Micah Bornitz (16-5) advanced at No. 3.

Onalaska sophomore Vishnu Prakash (12-3) and Tomah junior Ashton Steele (16-4) qualified at No. 4 singles.

Onalaska’s team of senior Austin Fortun and junior Nic White (10-9) is in at No. 2 doubles, and Central seniors Connor McCoy and Bryce Ennis (12-9) and Onalaska’s team of senior Daniel Yao and junior Ben Hsieh (17-4) advanced at No. 3 doubles.

Tomah finished second as a team with 16 points, and Holmen and Central followed with 12 each.

BASEBALL

Three Rivers

Chatfield 7, La Crescent-Hokah 3

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Lancers (14-6) fell behind early against the Gophers, trailing 6-0 before putting up all three of their runs in the fifth.

Junior AJ Donovan went 2 for 4 for La Crescent-Hokah while a pair of fellow juniors — Talan Trynowski and Kale Baker — each recorded a double.

Chatfield junior Caden Boyum struck out six in just three innings of work. He also went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 8, Bangor 7

BANGOR — The Knights (5-15) upset the Cardinals (17-2) and handed them their first loss in eight games.

Luther committed seven fielding errors, but was able to overcome its mistakes with 12 hits. Jackson Kendall went a perfect 3 for 3 and scored every time he got on base. Logan Bahr (1 for 2) had three RBI and Owen Haas (2 for 3 with a double) had two.

Aquinas 6, Viroqua 1

The Blugolds (18-2), ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches, rode a one-hit performance by starting pitcher Will Deets to a home win over the Blackhawks (16-7).

Deets struck out five batters over five innings of work with the lone run scored by Viroqua being unearned. Eddie Peters went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Tanner Peterson had an RBI double for Aquinas.

Myles Frye, who also pitched for the Blackhawks, had Viroqua’s lone hit and run of the game.

West Salem 3, Tomah 0

WEST SALEM — Three pitchers for the Panthers (16-3) combined to allow just one hit to the Timberwolves (6-17) in a home win.

Senior Chris Calico went 2 for 2 and scored two of West Salem’s runs.

Stevens Point 6, Holmen 1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Vikings (11-9) saw their five-game winning streak snapped

Tucker Gegenfurtner went 2 for 3 for Holmen, scoring its lone run of the game.