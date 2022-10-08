High school sports roundup: Westby volleyball, Aquinas girls cross country teams win invitationals

The Westby High School volleyball team won the Logan Invitational by sweeping three opponents in pool play and winning an eight-team qualifying bracket.

The Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, beat West Salem 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 in the championship match after beating Prairie du Chien in the quarterfinals and Athens in the semifinal round.

Westby beat La Crescent-Hokah 25-16, 25-18, St. Charles 25-12, 25-19 and Bangor 25-14, 25-21 to win Pool A and qualify to play in the championship bracket. La Crescent-Hokah won the consolation bracket by beating Bangor in the championship match.

West Salem was 3-0 in pool play and beat Lewiston-Altura and Logan to reach the finals. Logan was 3-0 in pool play, while La Crescent-Hokah 1-2, Prairie du Chien 1-2, Bangor 0-3 and Arcadia 0-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Aquinas 8, Stevens Point Pacelli 0

The Blugolds scored four goals in each half to help the Blugolds to a one-sided victory that ended in the 69th minute at Fields for Kids.

Senior Andrew Sutton scored three goals in the first half and assisted on two more in the second for Aquinas (12-6), which recorded its seventh shutout. Sutton has scored 28 goals to go with 15 assists this season.

Henry Horstman and Caden Schams each had one goal and one assist, Samuel Dickinson and Jackson Knothe assisted on two goals apiece, and Joey Hirschboeck, Vincent Bahr and Brody Hollett scored once for the Blugolds.

CROSS COUNTRY

Arcadia Invitational

ARCADIA — The Aquinas girls and Arcadia boys won team championships, and Aquinas junior Jonathan Skemp and Melrose-Mindoro junior Claire Becker won individual titles.

The Blugolds had two of the top three runners and four of the top 13 on their way to a team score of 37 in the girls race. Alexa Myre (second, 21:26.4) and Naomi Koch (third, 21:39.3) were the top runners for Aquinas and were only beaten by Becker’s winning time of 20:28) for the second-place Mustangs (59).

Arcadia’s Teagan Michalek was fourth in the girls race (22:25.8).

Skemp’s winning time o 16:38.1 held off Brookwood’s Dylan Powell (second, 17:06.9) and Blair-Taylor’s Kristoffer Sandal (third, 17:11.7) among individuals and helped the Blugolds to a second-place team score of 51.

Arcadia’s boys scored 43 and were led by junior Nestor Badillo (fifth, 17:34.4). Cole Lockington (ninth, 18:20.2), Peyton Nelson (12th, 18:39.7) and Andy Monroy (13th, 18:49.8) also placed among the top 13 for the Raiders.

Aquinas also had Declan Gregg (10th, 18:25) among the top 10.

Wisconsin Rapids Invitational

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — West Salem’s girls placed second among 13 teams and its boys third in a field of 16.

Sophomore Mia Olson finished third overall with a time of 20:09.9 to lead the Panthers in the girls race. Senior teammate Alena Donahue (eighth, 20:22.3) and sophomore Kennedy Garbers (20th, 21:02.1) also had top finishes behind Olson as the Panthers scored 92 points.

Monona Grove won with 58.

Sparta was 10th (260), Onalaska Luther 11th (262) and Tomah 12th (297), and Sparta senior Vanessa Gavilan was 15th (20:50.5).

West Salem’s boys ran to a score of 112, which was only beaten by Stevens Point (28) and Kohler (94).

Senior Dawson Gronemus (17th, 17:12.5) and sophomore Philip Gabrielsen (18th, 17:14.6) led the Panthers, who also had Tom Stenberg place23rd (17:26.1) and Brennan Garbers 25th (17:29.9).

Onalaska Luther was 11th (300), Sparta 14th (353) and Tomah 15th (476)

Old Abe Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Central’s girls placed 14th out of 17 teams and its boys 15th out of 21.

Senior Wesley Barnhart had the best individual finish of 34th with his time of 17:43.8 in a meet run at South Middle School.

Central’s boys registered a team score of 412, and Lyndon Torkelson (72nd, 18:32) and Gabriel Wood (87th, 18:55.7) added finishes among the top 100.

Sophomore Brianna Grilley placed 47th (21:37.6) led Central’s girls to a score of 344, and sophomore Makenna Klingelhofer (59th 22:15.2) followed her.

Wisconsin Dells Invitational

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Prairie du Chien’s boys placed fifth out of seven teams and were led by freshman Samuel Kramer’s 19th-place finish (19:42.6). The Blackhawks didn’t have a team score in the girls race and were led by junior Josie Kramer (18th, 23:57.2).

Riverdale Invitational

MUSCODA, Wis. — Viroqua’s boys placed seventh out of 17 teams with a score of 202, and its girls were eighth out of 13 teams with a 191.

De Soto’s boys placed ninth (254) and Cashton’s boys 14th (320). Cashton’s girls finished ninth (213).

Viroqua senior Mike Daniels (ninth, 17:43.9) was top top local individual finisher, and Viroqua junior Rachel Diehl (14th, 20:55.1) led the girls. De Soto freshman Logan Brudos (20th, 18:32.1) also finished in the top 20.