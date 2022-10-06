High school sports roundup: Westby volleyball team wins share of first volleyball title in nine years

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Westby High School volleyball team claimed a piece of its first Coulee Conference championship in nine years by beating Black River Falls 23-25, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 on Thursday.

The Norsemen (21-1, 10-0), ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, won their 11 straight match and positioned themselves two matches ahead of second-place West Salem with two matches left to play.

Wesby’s last championship came when it tied the Panthers for the crown in 2013. It needs one win or one West Salem loss to win outright next week.

Senior Jayda Berg led Westby with 13 kills and added seven aces. Tricia Klum had 24 assists and Emily Collins 10 digs. Sierra Campbell had 10 assists and eight digs, and Bella Falcon added eight digs. Bre Norman led Black River Falls with six kills.

West Salem 3, G-E-T 0

WEST SALEM — The second-place Panthers (8-2) kept themselves alive for a piece of the conference title with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-6 victory over the Red Hawks (4-6).

Senior Jaden Hammes had 10 kills for West Salem, which needs to win both of its last two conference matches and hope Westby loses its last two to create the tie. Kendall Burkhamer added nine kills, Reece Sackett six and Anna McConkey five. Gen Norman had 30 assists.

G-E-T’s Tatum Johnson had six kills.

Onalaska Luther 3, Viroqua 1

ONALASKA — The Knights (6-5) took care of the Blackhawks (5-5) 25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18.

Hannah Matzke had 18 kills and five blocks for Onalaska Luther, which also received 32 assists from Allie Zittel and 20 digs from Addison hackbarth. Payton Holub also had 11 blocks and five kills for the Knights.

Mara Anderson had 19 assists and Kami DeLap and Aaliyah Fox 16 digs for Viroqua. Fox and Brynne Swenson tied for the team lead with 10 kills.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Necedah 1

BANGOR — Joeryn Freit had 14 kills, 12 digs and three aces as Bangor (5-6) pulled out a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory.

Gladys Bores added seven kills and Emma Fortier 15 assists for Bangor.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 2, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Rangers and Lancers played to a tie with both teams scoring once in each half.

Logan’s Solomon Szymanski and La Crescent-Hokah’s Brady Grupa scored in the first half before Wyatt Farrell gave the Lancers (8-4-3) a lead on a goal in the 50th minute.

Junior Gabe Weber tied the game for the Rangers (7-5-5) with Chuye Yang’s second assist of the night.

CROSS COUNTRY

Eleva-Strum Invitational

STRUM, Wis. — The Black River Falls boys finished third in a field of six teams with a score of 75. Cadott won with 54 and was followed by Eau Claire Immanuel’s 65.

The Tigers were led by Brad Wensel’s fifth-place finish and time of 19 minutes, 19.77 seconds. Andrew Rave (10th, 19:58.53), Rider Brown (16th, 20:45.16) and Collin Berra (18th, 20:58.48) also placed among the top 20.

Lily Miller placed fifth (22:39.99) as the Tigers’ lone entrant in the girls race.