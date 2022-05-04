High school sports roundup: Westby's Jayda Berg pitches one-hitter

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Westby High School softball team used a big offensive effort and one-hit pitching from junior Jayda Berg to beat Black River Falls 12-0 in a six-inning Coulee Conference game on Wednesday.

Senior first baseman Finley Konrad was 2 for 4 with two singles and three RBI as the Norsemen improved their overall record to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Junior right fielder Kenzie Stellner, junior catcher Kennedy Brueggen and senior second baseman Ella Johnson also had two hits apiece for Westby, which finished the game with four runs in the top of the sixth. Brueggen doubled, and Johnson drove in two runs for the Norsemen.

Berg, who also hit a double, struck out 10 and walked two. Summer Rufsholm singled for the Tigers (5-8, 2-5), who made seven errors.

MVC

Onalaska 16, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (4-8, 4-5) scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to finish off the Spartans and win their second game in a row.

Sophomore Bella Zimmer was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI for Onalaska, which scored three runs in the first, three more in the second and finished with 10 hits.

Ava Smith doubled and drove in three runs, and Jenna Gansen and Alexa Larson added two RBI apiece.

Smith also pitched the first three innings and allowed one hit to go with two strikeouts and no walks. Qitarra Olson pitched the final four innings and had four strikeouts to go with three walks and three hits allowed.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Tomah 6, Central 1

The Timberwolves won four singles matches in straight sets, and Central’s Nic Williams and Cameron Elwer spoiled the shutout with a win at No. 1 doubles.

Joe Venner beat Nolan Heath 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Jonah Nick handed Robby McMahon a 6-1, 6-1 loss at No. 2 singles.

