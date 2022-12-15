High school sports roundup:

The Logan/Central co-op wrestling team won five of 12 matches during a dual against Sparta on Thursday but recorded pins in all of them on the way to a 42-37 MVC victory at Central.

Both teams claimed seven victories, but Logan/Central maxed out the points through pins and forfeits to beat the Spartans.

Cole Fitzpatrick (138 pounds), Daylin Haney (145), Avin Smith (160), Noah Nicholson (170) and Kenji Vue (195) all won by pin for Logan/Central. Nicholson pinned Brock Connelly in 5 minutes, 48 seconds to highlight those victories.

Landon Connelly (106), Brandon Waliers (120), Jaden Konder (132), Emmett Brooks (182) and Cadence Zwiefel (285) all won by pin for Sparta, while Nathan Poss (160) won by major decision and Casaan Krause (220) by decision for the Spartans.

GYMNASTICS

MVC Meet

TOMAH -- Holmen won the team championship with a score of 131.075 to hold off second place Onalaska (130.15) and Logan/Central (123.45).

The Vikings had two of the top three finishers on the vault and three of the top five on the uneven bars. Maya Amundson was third overall (32.675) to lead Holmen and was third on the vault (8.6) and fifth on both the uneven bars (7.875) and balance beam (8.15).

Holmen teammates Nadia Trapnell and Katie Lange were second on the uneven ars (8.45) and balance beam (8.5), respectively.

Sparta's Ella Hemker was the all-around champion (35.1) and won the vault (9.3), floor exercise (8.95) and uneven bars (8.75). She was also seventh on the balance beam (8.1).

Onalaska's Kirsten Waldner won the balance beam (8.575), and Onalaska's was second all-around (32.8).Waldner was fourth all-around (32.525), and Tomah's Maddy Pollack was fifth (32.45).