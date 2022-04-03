High school sports roundup:

The Onalaska High School girls soccer team won its second game in as many days with a 2-0 victory over D.C. Everest at an invitational being played at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

Amaya Thesing and Ava Breidenbach scored goals for the Hilltoppers (2-0), who received two saves from Summer Nicolai in her second shutout.

Morgan Dus assisted on Thesing’s goal, and Kiya Bronston assisted on Breidenbach’s.

TRACK AND FIELD

Madison West Relays

MADISON — Julie Yang was fourth in the 200-meter dash (27.14 seconds) and Liberty Sprain sixth in the shot put (31 feet, 10 inches) to lead Logan’s girls.

The Rangers also received a sixth-place finish from their 400 relay team (54.11) and seventh-place performances from Aaliyah Hamilton in the high jump (4-10) and Elsa Hirsch in the pole vault (9-0). And a ninth-place run from Ellie Haverland in the 3,200 (12:44.41).

