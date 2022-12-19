High school sports: Two big events scheduled for Tuesday

This will be a winter filled with big high school sports events, and while that's the norm for these months in the Coulee Region with things like the Bi-State Classic and Midwest Players Classic being added to teams that contend regularly for WIAA and MSHSL championships, Tuesday night will be a special one.

In boys basketball, Central travels to West Salem for a nonconference matchup between two teams coming off wins at Saturday's 608Eight Classic in Madison.

In wrestling, Aquinas hosts Holmen for a dual between the top two teams in the MVC and a long conference winning streak on the line.

The RiverHawks (5-1) and Panthers (4-0) advanced to the Division 2 and Division 3 state championship games, respectively, last season, and bother are off to good starts under much different circumstances.

Central, which has only been defeated by Joliet West in the first round of the 60Eight Classic, has familiar players in two roles, and they seem to be adapting well.

Senior Bennett Fried and senior point guard Nic Williams have been asked to score more and impact games on a much different level than they did as complementary players a year ago. Fried is averaging 18.2 points per game, and Williams is adding 15.8. Fried had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Central bounced back from the Joliet West loss to neat Waunakee 68-43 for third place on Saturday.

Junior Henry Meyer has also stepped forward as a scorer with more than 15 points per game.

No one has been able to really challenge the Panthers during the first couple of weeks. West Salem has won its games by an average of more than 27 points.

Senior Peter Lattos is averaging 21.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and senior Carson Koepnick has added 17.2 ppg. Sophomre Kyle Hehli (10.5 ppg) and junior Tamarrein Henderson 910.0 ppg) are also scoring in double figures for a team that is largely intact from last year's runner-up finish.

The RiverHawks will also have to find a inside solution to West Salem senior Brett McConkey rebounding machine Brett McConkey (11.5 rpg).

The wrestling dual follows up the Blugolds' chance to snap Holmen's MVC winning streak last year. The Vikings prevailed 41-28 last season at a packed gymnasium in Holmen, and that shouldn't change this time at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Vikings haven't lost a conference dual since the 2014-2015 season and have qualified for six straight Division 1 team state tournaments.

The Blugolds just missed out on last year's Division 3 team state tournament and have a loaded lineup in their bid for the upset.

Jake Fitzpatrick (113 pounds), Tate Flege (160), Calvin Hargrove (170) and David Malin (182) represent the biggest strengths for Aquinas, but it has shown already that is has a very balanced lineup with dual wins against all opponents but Division 2 powerhouse Prairie du Chien.

The Vikings counter with seasoned competitors in Camden Thiele (120), Turner Campbell (126), Andrew Weiss (145) and Ron White (220).