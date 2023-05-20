GALESVILLE — The G-E-T High School softball team took their first step in the WIAA Division 3 tournament, beating Aquinas 6-1 in the regional quarterfinals Friday.

The seventh-seeded Red Hawks (9-13) jumped ahead with a three-run rally in the third and added to the deficit with two more runs in the fourth.

The 10th-seeded Blugolds (7-15) scored one run in the top of the sixth, but the Red Hawks responded with one in the bottom of the sixth to finish off the five-run win.

Senior Shayna Kirkey pitched a complete game with one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out four. Kirkey was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.

Sophomore Helene DeJager went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and three RBI to lead the way for the Red Hawks, and junior Tatum Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI as well. Junior Elie Klar went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Blugolds.

G-E-T goes on to play the second-seeded Prescott on the road Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal

Logan 11, Mauston 1 (5)

Six runs in the third inning lifted the seventh-seeded Rangers (6-12) past Mauston, setting up a regional semifinal game against second-seeded West Salem on Tuesday.

Molly Erickson threw eight strikeouts with a second-inning home run being the only run she allowed. Caylie Scharpf went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Olivia Sake and Mya Kendrick each went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Three Rivers

Cotter 6, La Crescent-Hokah 4 (8)

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (14-5) fell to a late comeback by the Ramblers (14-2).

With Cotter trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, junior Madison Hazelton hit a double and came around to score for a 4-4 tie to force the game to extra innings against the Lancers

In the eighth, Hazelton hit a two-RBI single to jump ahead 6-4 to seal the win.

Kinlee Grattan led the Lancers offense, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Cotter’s win clinched a Three Rivers Conference East division title, with the 9-0 Ramblers now ahead of the 8-2 Lancers with one game remaining for Cotter.

The Red Hawks move on to face two-seed Prescott in a road matchup on Tuesday.

Caledonia 19, Fillmore Central 0 (3)

Caledonia 18, Fillmore Central 1 (4)

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (10-10) dominated both ends of their conference doubleheader to move to .500 on the season.

Nonconference

Baraboo 10, Onalaska 8

BARABOO — The Hilltoppers (6-16) scored three runs in the sixth inning and added five more in the final frame, but the comeback bid wasn’t meant to be against the Thunderbirds.

Jenna Gansen went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

C-FC 7, Brookwood 6

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates (15-7) won their fourth game in a row, and eighth in the last nine, in walk off fashion with a four-run rally in the seventh to beat the Falcons (13-5).

Brookwood started strong with three runs in the first inning and two more in the second, eventually adding one run in the top of the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

C-FC began to chip away with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, then one more in the fifth. Trailing 6-3 heading into the final inning, the Pirates scored four runs to finish off the comeback win.

BASEBALL

Coulee

West Salem 11, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Panthers (15-3, 10-2) got a statement win, shutting out the Blackhawks (16-6, 10-2) on the road to force the two teams to split the Coulee title.

Junior Chris Calico went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a home run for West Salem. Brett Plomedahl and Eli Anderson combined to allow just three hits. Viroqua was shutout for just the second time this season after allowing 14 hits and committed four fielding errors.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Cotter 2

WINONA — The Lancers (14-6, 12-2) used a five-run fourth inning to defeat the Ramblers (5-12, 2-11).

Cotter struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but only scored one more run the rest of the game, coming in the fifth.

The Lancers were led by a 3-for-3 day from sophomore Mitchell Reining, with two RBI, a steal and a run scored. Senior Eli McCool had a multi-hit game as well, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Ridge and Valley

Kickapoo 7, De Soto 5

STODDARD — The Pirates (6-11, 6-8) wrapped up their regular season with a loss to Kickapoo despite a three-hit day for Evan Koch.

Nonconference

Logan 4, G-E-T 3

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (11-10) outhit the Rangers (12-8) by a 7-5 margin, but still lost a one-run game.

Each team scored one run in the first inning, but Logan added three more in the third for a lead it would not relinquish. G-E-T scored two in the bottom of the sixth, but could not complete the comeback.

Carson Nelson earned the win on the mound for the Rangers, with five innings pitched, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

G-E-T’s offense was led by Owen Eddy, who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Calvin Davis was also 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Aquinas 5, Arcadia 3

ARCADIA — The Blugolds (17-2) took charge against the Raiders (12-7) with four runs in the sixth inning, winning their third game in a row.

Aquinas’ Tanner Peterson went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Cullen Sackman and Will Deets each went 2-for-3 with Deets bringing home two RBIs. Carson Martin went 2-for-2 for Arcadia, who entered winning six of their last seven.

Bangor 5, Black River Falls 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Nolan Michek didn’t allow a run to score until the bottom of the seventh, giving up just one hit in the Cardinals (17-1) win over the Tigers (5-12).

Michek didn’t record a strikeout while walking eight batters, but managed to control the damage in a complete game effort. Chase Horstman had two RBIs for Bangor with Eli Tucker providing another.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 9, Driftless Center 2

Kate Heiderscheit and Gabby Jarman each scored three goals a piece in the RiverHawks (11-3-3) victory over Driftless Center.

Heiderscheit scored the opening goal of the game in the second minute with Jarman assisting. Jarman had the next one just two minutes later. Heiderscheit was the first of the two to record a hat trick, scoring again in the 12th and 15th minute. Jarman scored in the 31st and 39th minute.

Grace Wilkerson scored in the 37th minute while Ellie Kirchner scored once in each half.

Laura Lapp had two saves and Maya Rizwan had seven saves for Central. Driftless Center’s Raegan Davey recorded 10 saves.