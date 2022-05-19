High school sports: WIAA extends state track and field agreement with UW-La Crosse through 2026

The WIAA agreed on Thursday to extend its agreement to hold the state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse through 2026.

The agreement was reached with UW-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse as the joint hosts of the two-day event, which takes place this season on June 3-4.

The state association will hold regional meets for all three divisions on Monday and follow them up with sectional meets on Thursday. There are Division 2 regionals scheduled in Arcadia and Viroqua, but no regionals in Division 1 or 3. The Viroqua Regional will feed into the Prairie du Chien Sectional, but that is the only sectional hosted in the area.

“On behalf of the 516 schools in the membership, the WIAA extends gratitude for the generous support of Explore La Crosse and the supporting community, in welcoming this event to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse for the next five years,” Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in a release. “The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest experience for all who will take part — student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”

The meet was first held in La Crosse in 1990 after leaving its longtime home in Madison. It has been held on campus every years since with the exception of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

Average attendance has been nearly 16,000 since the meet arrived in La Crosse, and that number jumped to 21,000 over the five years prior to the pandemic. The economic impact for the Coulee Region is $4 million per year.

