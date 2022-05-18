High school tennis: La Crosse Aquinas boys seek championship

The Aquinas High School boys tennis team has been trouble for opponents all season.

The Blugolds ran the table during the MVC dual season and takes aim at a tournament championship Thursday, which they host at the Green Island Tennis Center.

Aquinas will have four flight entries trying to build on unbeaten conference seasons as it tries to gold off the competition.

Freshman Anderson Fortney and junior Joseph O'Flaherty have pieced together tremendous seasons as they controlled the action all spring at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Both went 6-0 against conference opponents and take 15-2 overall records into Thursday's meet.

The team of senior Ethan Schamberger and freshman Mitchel Fortney are 12-5 at No. 1 doubles after winning matches in all six MVC duals, and the team of senior Paulie Reuteman and sophomore Samuel Dickinson are 14-3 overall after emerging from the conference season with another 6-0 record.

Onalaska's Micah Bornitz is 18-0 and won all six of his conference matches at No. 3 singles, and Aiden Sommerfield will try to build on some close matches during a 4-2 MVC season at No. 1 singles. Sommerfield pushed Anderson Fortney to a 6-4, 7-5 match during their dual.

Lucas Go was 5-1 at No. 4 singles and brings a 13-1 overall mark to Thursday, and the No. 3 doubles team of Daniel Yao and Ben Hsieh went 5-1 for the Hilltoppers.

Holmen has experimented with its lineup, and coach Greg Jameson said splitting up one of his doubles teams has led to plenty of success for freshman Brandon McCormick and Noah Snipes.

McCormick has won nine of 10 matches overall and all three of his conference matches since taking over at No. 2 singles. Snipes is 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVC after sliding into the No. 3 singles spot.

