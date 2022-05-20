High school tennis: La Crosse Aquinas boys win MVC championship

The Aquinas High School boys tennis team put the finishing touch on an MVC championship by winning three flights and placing second in two others during the conference tournament, which was completed Friday at the Green Island Tennis Complex.

Anderson Fortney and Joseph O’Flaherty won titles at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while the team of Paulie Reuteman and Samuel Dickinson took care of business at No. 2 doubles as the Blugolds finished the season with 67 points.

Onalaska, which had singles champions in Micah Bornitz and Lucas Go and a doubles title from Joey Griebel and Tony Nguyen, finished second with 61. It was followed by Tomah (54), Holmen (36), Central (20), Logan (15) and Sparta (6).

All three Aquinas championships were won by top seeds after the team swept the rest of the conference during the dual season.

The Hilltoppers, however, matched the Blugolds with three champs, two of which were won by No. 2 seeds.

O’Flaherty was involved in one of the most competitive championship matches and pulled out a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Onalaska’s second-seeded Jonah Nick. A similar match took place when deciding the winner at No. 3 doubles, where Tomah’s second-seeded Logan Boulton and Ethan Libbey beat top-seeded Lars Gundersen and Patrick Gundersen from Aquinas 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Holmen’s Noah Snipes upset second-seeded Shane Willenbring 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 in the semifinals, but dropped a 6-2, 6-1 match to top-seeded Bornitz in the finals at No. 3 singles.

Central’s Conner Perry entered as a fifth seed at No. 4 singles and beat No. 1 Greg Klouda 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 in the semifinal round before losing to Go 6-1, 6-4 in the finals.

Greibel and Nguyen also won as a second seed with their 7-5, 6-2 victory over the No. 1 Aquinas team of Ethan Schamberger and Mitchel Fortney.

Anderson Fortney’s 6-2, 6-1 victory over Holmen’s Vincent Young in the No. 1 singles final was one of just three instances of the No. 1 beating the No. 2 in the championship match.

