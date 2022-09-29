High school tennis: Onalaska Luther girls win Coulee title

The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team is officially back on top of the Coulee Conference.

The Knights followed up an unbeaten conference dual season by winning the conference tournament and celebrating a season championship on Wednesday for their 17th title since 2005.

West Salem interrupted Luther's reign in 2021, but the Knights scored 22 points Wednesday to produce a season total of 38. The second-place Panthers scored 19 in the tournament and finished with 31 for the season.

Luther crowned four flight champions and West Salem three.

The Knights had two singles champs and two doubles champs to wrestle the title back away from the Panthers.

West Salem's Megan Johnson was the winner at No. 1 singles, and she won one match in straight sets and another in three. She was pushed by Luther's Maddy Olson before winning that final 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Luther's No. 1 doubles team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson had less trouble winning at No. 1 doubles. They beat Black River Falls' Mayla Engebretson and Hannah Lane 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and West Salem's Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart 6-3, 6-0 in the finals.

Luther's Cate Bruemmer won twice in straight sets for the No. 2 singles, and teammate Emma Kolb did the same to win No. 3 singles, although she was pushed by West Salem's Dylynn Bayer 6-1, 7-6 (6) in the championship match.

West Salem's Natalie Graham won twice 6-1, 6-1 to become No. 4 singles champ.

West Salem's Elly Goodenough and Kate Skaar swept through the semifinals 6-0, 6-0 before knocking off Luther's Sophie Botcher and Rileigh Olson 6-3, 6-1 in the title match at No. 2 doubles.

Luther's Clara Baudek and Allison Buege also won semifinal and championship matches in straight sets to win No. 3 doubles.