Central High School senior Bennett Fried is looking for a big way to end his involvement with the Mississippi Valley Conference.

A winter basketball season resulted in a co-championship and, eventually, a second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state basketball tournament.

What Fried does Saturday at UW-La Crosse has no impact on whether or not he gets to compete in a second Division 1 state track and field meet, but it closes the door on his competitive days within the MVC.

Fried won’t be the only one trying to build on a big conference track and field meet from last season, but he will be trying to add to the three championships he won for the RiverHawks last spring in some events he’s been dominating over the past couple of months.

Fried won the 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump and helped Central win the 400 relay as a junior, and he enters Saturday’s conference meet with some of the state’s top overall performances.

Fried ranks third in the state with his best senior performances of 23 feet, 1¾ inches in the long jump and 45-9 in the triple jump. Fried is also tied for eighth with his best 200 time of 22.27 seconds.

He has been jumping comfortably ahead of the MVC pack, but winning boys sprints isn’t going to be easy for anyone with Fried, Aquinas’ Collin Conzemius and Tomah’s Elijah Brown around.

Conzemius, a senior, won the state 100 and 200 in Division 2 last season but didn’t run either event in the conference meet. His best 100 time of 10.76 this season ranks fourth in the state — all divisions — and his top 200 time of 21.69 is first overall.

Brown, a junior, won the MVC’s 100 and 200 last spring and is running with Conzemius among the state’s best now. Brown ranks sixth overall in the 100 (10.85). He doesn’t have a top-25 time in the 200 with a 22.52 but can certainly be a factor if he runs it.

Logan senior Andrew Hackbarth has won the 800 two straight years, and his top time in the event this season of 1:58.86 ranks ninth in Division 2. None of the top four finishers last year — Onalaska’s Blake Burnstad and Manny Putz and Logan’s Daniel Wilson — were seniors.

Putz, a sophomore who won the Division 1 state cross country race in the fall, was a two-time champ as a freshman with wins in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Holmen senior Andrew Weiss is the defending champion in the pole vault after clearing 11-9 last year and 12 feet this spring, but Central junior Alex Wagner has cleared 14 feet this season after finishing second a year ago.

Onalaska senior Alli Thomas will try to add to the three championships she has won over the past two seasons and look for her third straight title in the 300 hurdles.

Thomas also ran with the Hilltoppers’ winning 1,600 relay as a sophomore and has excelled as a relay runner, hurdler and distance runner in cross country at Onalaska.

Tomah junior Lily Joyce was the MVC champ in the 100 hurdles last season, and she has enjoyed a strong spring. Joyce ranks fifth among Division 1 hurdlers in the 300s (45.75), and her 100 time of 15.5 ties her for 13th.

Her best time of 46.39 in the 300 hurdles this season ranks 10th among Division 1 hurdlers this spring, and she is also seventh in the 800 at 2:19.77.

Teammate Josie Blum is also looking for a third straight championship after winning the past two titles in the triple jump. Her best jump this spring is 35-1½, which is just an inch short of what she won with last year, and she figures to be a top threat to Thomas and Joyce if she hurdles.

Holmen junior Anabella Filips returns as a two-time distance champ from last spring after she won both the 1,600 and 3,200 races. She should be running up front again with freshman teammate Sabrina Lechnir on Saturday.

Logan senior Julie Yang, and Holmen junior Jadyn Roden are others who won as underclassmen last spring.

Yang won the 100, and her best time of this season of 12.51 ranks eighth in Division 1. Roden has been breaking schools records all spring, and her top discus throw of 125-8 seems to set her up for a second straight win in that event.

Roden is also a contender in the shot put after placing fourth as a sophomore. Roden’s top performance there is a 36-9, which is good for 15th among Division 1 throwers.