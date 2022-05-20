High school track and field: G-E-T's Will Thompson brings versatility into postseason push

GALESVILLE — On a first impression, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Will Thompson might look more like a surfer than a track star.

With long blonde hair pulled up in a bun and a calm demeanor, the senior has carved out a role as one of the best overall track and field athletes in the area, cementing that status by winning four events at the Coulee Conference championship meet last weekend.

“He’s got this California vibe to him, a beach guy, he’s chill,” G-E-T assistant coach Don Foley said. “But he’s a great leader and he’s a fearless competitor.”

In the conference meet, Thompson won the 110-meter hurdles (16.22 seconds), high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), long jump (20-10¾) and triple jump (41-5½). While there is some carryover between the events, in that they all involve jumping, they all require very distinct techniques to master.

Thompson’s biggest attribute, in both practice and meets, is his ability to focus on whatever it is he set out to accomplish.

“He’s really good at getting into that zone and then dialing in on what he needs to do,” said G-E-T coach Ryan Mendez, whose athletes are preparing for a WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Arcadia on Monday. “You knew that once he got in that mode he’s just going to win.”

Thompson’s four-title performance did not come out of nowhere. As a junior, he picked up a trio of Coulee Conference crowns in the high jump (5-10), triple jump (41-1¾) and 110 hurdles (16.22).

His only loss came in the long jump, where then-teammate Luke Vance edged past him by less than an inch, with a leap of 20-2 compared to Thompson’s 20-1¼.

With Vance graduating after last season, Thompson knew that a four-title meet was attainable in his senior year.

“Last year was close… It definitely was my biggest goal going into the season this year,” Thompson said.

Even though he is a naturally strong athlete, it was not easy to win a quartet of events all at once, especially when some of his competitors are much more focused on specialization and not on versatility.

“Most of the guys I’m competing against are just focusing on their event,” Thompson said. “It’s hard to keep up when trying to focus on all of them, especially because track is such a technique sport.”

While the flashy conference title performance was his top goal, Thompson also says he is looking forward to avenging his postseason performance from a year ago, which he describes as below his expectations.

In his junior season, he had a set of solid placements at regional and sectional meets, even qualifying for state and placing 16th in Division 2 in the triple jump. However, missing the cut in his favorite event, the 110 hurdles, lit a fire under him that is going to fuel him through the upcoming postseason.

Thompson’s road to regional and sectional titles will be far from a cake walk, as Logan’s Keenan Hass and Ryan Bye both return for their senior seasons as well after finishing higher than Thompson in various events at those meets last season last season.

To best prepare for Monday’s regional meet, and Thursday’s ensuing sectional competition, Thompson will likely put aside his attempt to claim another four-championship meet, shelving the high jump as he dials in his focus during practice onto his remaining three events.

It will also help on race days, as Thompson was usually running from one side of the venue to the other as he registered a jump for one event then ran a race minutes later, only to hustle back for another attempt at a jump. With one fewer event to juggle, it will allow Thompson to best conserve his energy and time management, which should give him a boost.

“As we get to those higher levels of competition, he’s just going to explode in terms of what he can do. He’s got more rest, more opportunity for those things,” Mendez said.

