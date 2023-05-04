The Holmen High School girls track and field program racked up big points in distance races to provide the base for a team victory in the Hanson Relays at Central on Thursday.

The Vikings had the top three finishers in the 1,600-meter runs, three of the top four in the 3,200 and two of the top four in the 800 to go with second-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays on their way to 158 points and a 31-point win over scoring machine Brooklyn Sandvig and Chippewa Falls.

Sandvig won the 100 (11.91 seconds), 200 (24.26) and long jump (17 feet, 9¾ inches) and helped the Cardinals win the 400 relay (49.59) to push Holmen.

The Vikings received event victories from junior Jadyn Roden in the shot put (36-9) and discus (125-8) and freshman Sabrina Lechnir (1,600, 5:32.23) and sophomore Alexa Szak (high jump, 5-0) in their biggest point splashes.

Juniors Anabella Filips (5:39.77) and Sydney Valiska (5:53.45) were second and third, respectively in the 1,600. Filips (12:03.6), Lechnir (12:20.73) and Valiska (12:54.9) were second, third and fourth in the 3,200, and Lechnir (2:29.3) and sophomore Bailey Sommerville (2:30.82) were third and fourth in the 800.

Sommerville, juniors Ava Werner and Maya Amundson and freshman Alivia Wickstrom were second in the 1,600 relay (4:23.19), and Sommerville, Werner, senior Molly Twitchell and junior Sheryl Wang were second in the 3,200 relay (10:52.41).

Cashton’s Adrianna Biever won the 800 (2:25.93) and was followed by Onalsska’s Makayla Carkhuff (2:27.7), Cashton’s Makayla Gooselaw won the 100 hurdles (17.38), Onalaska’s Josie Blum the 300 hurdles (47.76) and triple jump (34-3).

Holmen (121) and Central (120½) were the top two boys teams in placing third and fourth behind Chippewa Falls (132) and Eau Claire Memorial (126).

Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius won the 100 (10.9) and 200 (21.69) and helped the Blugolds win the 400 relay (44.7). Conzemius was joined by David Malin, Logan Becker and Jackson Flottmeyer in that winning relay performance.

Central’s Aaron Poelma won the 300 hurdles (41.66), Cashton’s Jack Schlesner the high jump (6-4), Bangor’s Sam Crenshaw the pole vault (15-6), Central’s Bennett Fried the long jump (22-10½) and Central’s Aiden Schieldt the discus (145-3) The RiverHawks also won the 800 relay (1:32.13) with Peyton Strittmater, Micah Mosley, Carson Jolly and Fried competing.

Crenshaw’s pole vault eclipsed his previous best of 15-3 as the state’s best performance regardless of division.