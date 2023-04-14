WEST SALEM — The Logan High School boys track and field team and West Salem’s girls team scored victories at the West Salem Open on Friday.

The Panthers beat the Rangers by 13 points in the girls competition at a four-team meet, and Logan’s boys beat West Salem by nine points in the boys competition.

Freshman Olivia Maki won the 300-meter hurdles (53.98 seconds) and long jump (14 feet, 9 inches) for the Panthers, while seniors Jaden Hammes (36-5) and Alena Donahue (2:40.5) added wins in the shot put and 800, respectively.

Junior Celia Mitchell won the triple jump (30-3½), and the Panthers team of Isabel Krueger, Kennedy Garbers, Madison MacRogers and Faith Minard the 3,200 relay (11:17.96) for West Salem.

Julia Yang, Aaliyah Hamilton, Rosa Myers and Maddy Cornett were all double winners for Logan’s girls. Hamilton won the high jump (5-2), Yang the 200 (27.1), Myers the 400 (1:08.5) and Cornett the 100 (14.08).

Cornett, Hamilton and Yang teamed up with Mai See Xiong to win the 400 relay (52.36), and Camile Johnson, Ava Dettwiler, Myers and Hennasy Schaffer won the 1,600 relay (4:40.91). Liberty Sprain added a victory on the discus (112-6).

Bangor senior Joeryn Freit scored a victory in the 100 hurdles (18.2), and Merissa Eckland won the 1,600 (6:12.2). Aquinas won the 800 relay on a time of 1:53.69 from Macy Donarski, Sara Gyllander, Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy.

Senior Robert Wimbish was a double winner for Logan’s boys with victories in the 110 hurdles (17.86) and 300 hurdles (43.55). Dominic Kreiling won the 400 (52.98) and ran with Henry Reinders, Gabe Sanders and Jacob Hackbarth on the winning 1,600 relay (3:32.61).

Sterling Meyer (shot put, 43-10), Avin Smith (triple jump, 42-4) and Isaac Trohkiimoinen (800, 2:03.54) also won events for the Rangers.

Senior Collin Conzemius led Aquinas with a win in the 200 (22.22) and by helping an 800 relay team that also included David Malin, Logan Becker and Jackson Flottmeyer win the 800 relay (1:32.84).

Andrew Sutton also won the long jump (19-11½) and Jonathan Skemp the 1,600 (4:35.25) for the Blugolds.

West Salem’s boys won a pair of relay events. Abram Lassen, Carter Walter, Evan Noel and Kellen Wright won the 400 relay (45.35), and Dawson Gronemus, Philip Garbrielson, Zach Fitzpatrick and Tom Stenberg won the 3,200 relay (9:13.1).

Walter also won the 100 (11.72) and Tamarrein Henderson the high jump (5-8).

Sam Crenshaw won the pole vault (15-0) and Gavin Benzing the 3,200 (10:56.51) for Bangor.