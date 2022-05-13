High school track and field: MVC, Coulee meets Saturday

Logan High School senior Kalli Knoble set up her future on Wednesday by committing to a Division I track and field scholarship from Oakland University (Mich.), and she’ll try to build on her past at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

Knoble lines up for her third — and final — MVC meet at 10 a.m. in search of adding to the four conference championships she has already won.

Knoble, last season’s WIAA Division 1 state champion in the high jump, has won the high jump twice, the long jump once and helped the Rangers’ 800 relay post a victory.

She has competed in eight previous conference events and placed either second or first in all of them. Knoble is also a two-time runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles and has placed second once in the long jump and once in the 100 hurdles.

Onalaska’s boys and girls swept the team championships a year ago, and the Hilltoppers have a handful of returning individual winners, too.

Junior Ali Thomas won the 300 hurdles and ran one leg of the Hilltoppers’ winning 1,600 relay, while classmate Josie Blum won the triple jump as a sophomore.

Holmen’s Kamryn McNally returns as last season’s champ in the pole vault, and she’s a two-time conference champ after helping the Vikings win the 400 relay as a freshman.

Logan junior Andrew Hackbarth won the 800 and helped the Rangers wi1,600 relay last year, while Onalaska’s Nick Odom is the defending champ in the triple jump and Onalaska’s Tyler Lee last year’s champ in the 3,200.

COULEE CONFERENCE:

West Salem’s boys and G-E-T’s girls won team titles last season as the Coulee Conference prepares for its conference meet at Westby on Saturday.

G-E-T senior Will Thompson is having another big season after winning the 110 hurdles, high jump and triple jump as a junior.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 as a freshman, and senior Max Wolf returns after winning the 1,600 as a junior. Westby senior Evan Gluch is the returning champ in the pole vault.

G-E-T sophomore Adrianna Rotering won the girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 as a freshman, and G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe won the 300 hurdles as a junior. Wenthe also helped the Red Hawks win the 1,600 relay.

Westby junior Meghan Nelson, the pole vault winner as a sophomore, rounds out the returning champions.

