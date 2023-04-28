ELROY — The Brookwood High School girls track and field team won the Royall Invitational on Thursday while the boys team took home a third-place finish.

Brookwood’s girls finished with 133 team points to beat out Kickapoo/La Farge while the boys finished with 92. Brookwood came runner-up in several girls events but won a pair of titles in the boys events.

Sophomore Marshall Doll won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.01 seconds while senior Dylan Powell won the 1600-meter run at 4:34.30.

The Cashton boys team took fourth while the girls team finished sixth. Junior Jack Schlesner won the boys high jump at 6-2 while senior Michael Sueppel won the discus throw at 133-7. Riley Verken also took home a title with a 50-3.5 in the shot put.

Sophomore Adrianna Biever took home the girls 400 with a time of 1:01 while senior Braylee Hyatt won the 200-meter dash at 26.35 seconds. The Eagles won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.35 by Donna Harter, Maddie Klinkner, Madison Hansbery and Hyatt.

Blair-Taylor boys finished fifth while the girls took eighth with senior DaVonne Turner winning the boys 100 with a time of 11.58. Bangor girls took 11th while the boys placed 12th.

Cuba City Invitational

CUBA CITY — The Prairie du Chien boys team placed fourth while the girls team finished ninth at the Christopher Becker Memorial Invitational.

Sophomore Blake Thiry won the boys triple jump with a jump of 43-4.50, breaking a meet record set back in 2010. Junior Max Schneider won the shot put with a launch of 44-3.75.

The boys 4x200 meter relay was won by the Blackhawks. Alex Lee, Austin Vogt, Garrett Dehart and Hunter Straka took the title with a time of 1:36.47, beating out Cuba City by .28 seconds.

The best girls finish came in the 4x400 meter relay when Jayden Henderson, Shayla Straka, Madi Fisher and Tannah Radloff finished second with a time of 4:16.85.