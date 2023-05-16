HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Brookwood High School girls track and field team held off second-place Cashton, and Cashton’s second-place boys pushed but fell short against New Lisbon in the Scenic Bluffs Conference meets held on Tuesday.

Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt was a triple winner in the girls competition with victories in the 100-meter dash (12.73 seconds), 200 (26.57) and long jump (17 feet, 2¾ inches). Hyatt was also second to teammate Adrianna Biever (1:00.67) in the 400 with a time of 1:01.67.

The Falcons won the girls title on the strength of 18 points in the 800 with winning and second-place performances from senior Margarita Silva (2:36.36) and Ruby Muehlenkamp (2:38.91). Brookwood also received victories from Calista Zimmerman in the high jump (4-10), Cora Brandau in the discus (96-4) and its 1,600 relay (4:35.38) and 3,200 relay (11:47.4).

Cashton’s Makayla Gooselaw (100 hurdles, 17.16), Bangor’s 800 relay of Megan Marr, Bliss Knox, Haley Wenthold and Aubrey Langrehr (1:52.12) and Bangor’s 400 relay of Marr, Bliss, Joeryn Freit and Wenthold (52.9) also won event titles in the girls competition.

Brookwood’s girls finished with 171 points and were followed by Cashton (150½), Bangor (116) and fourth-place Royall (95).

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell was the big individual boys performer with victories in the 800 (2:03.38), 1,600 (4:35.81) and 3,200 (10:44.87).

Cashton’s boys had three wins in field events and a relay victory in the 800. Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-2), Michael Sueppel the discus (128-11) and Riley Verken the shot put (48-1½), and both Schlesner, Suppel and Verken are listed as part of the winning relay (1:38.33).

Bangor picked up relay victories in the 400 (45.89), 1,600 (3:40.34) and 3,200 (9:05.91). Isaiah Murphy and Nolan Langrehr ran with the 3,200 relay and were listed as part of the 1,600 relay team.

Sophomore Traevon Delaney also gave the Cardinals a win in the 400 (52.38).

New Lisbon’s boys racked up a team score of 134½, which was good enough to beat Cashton (124½), Bangor (110½) and fourth-place Brookwood (101).

Ridge and Valley Conference

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — De Soto’s boys were fifth and its girls sixth in a meet swept by Kickapoo/La Farge, which had its boys score 205 points and its girls 185.

Sophomore CJ Milliren won the discus (137-0) and placed second in the shot put (40-1) to lead the Pirates in boys events. Junior Cheyenne Fedler was second in the 100 hurdles (18.44) for the girls.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Prairie du Chien’s boys and girls both finished fourth with 90½ and 82 points, respectively.

Sophomore Blake Thiry won the 110 hurdles (15.67), 300 hurdles (41.28), long jump (20-10) and triple jump (45-3) for the boys, who also crossed the line first with Trystan Nesvold, Alex Lee, Hunter Straka and Deacon Chesbro in the 400 relay (45.14).

PdC’s girls had their best success in relays with victories in both the 800 (1:50.08) and 1,600 (4:10.99). Teagan Radloff, Tannah Radloff and Madi Fisher ran for both teams. Greenlee Krahn rounded out the 800 and Shayla Straka the 1,600.