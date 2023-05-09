ONALASKA — Aquinas High School senior Collin Conzemius and was joined by junior teammate Jonathan Skemp and Holmen juniors Kaden Layland and Maya Amundsomn as double winners at the Onalaska Invitational on Tuesday.

No team scores were kept, but Conzemius dominated the boys sprints, Skemp the boys distance, Layland the boys jumps and Amundson one individual event and one relay at a meet that did not keep team scores.

Conzemius won the 100-meter dash (11.11 seconds) and 400 (49.08), and Skemp the 1,600 (4:37.86) and 3,200 (10:02.81). Layland was victorious in the high jump (6 feet) and long jump (20-4), and Amundson won the triple jump (34-2) and helped the Vikings cross the line first in the 400 relay 51.1 with the help of Josie Alesch, Abry Bloyer and Lydia Lazerescu.

Central had three boys champions in Alex Wagner (pole vault, 14-4), Bennett Friend (triple jump, 44-11) and Anden Schieldt (shot put (57-4).

The Aquinas boys posted a victory in the 400 relay with David Malin, Jackson Flottmeyer, Logan Becker and Walter Berns (45.62), and teammate Joey Hirschboeck won the 800 (2:07.36). Holmen’s Colin Moser won the discus (146-7).

Holmen’s girls received winning performances from Sydney Valiska (800, 2:341.72), Anabella Filips (1,600, 5:29.9), Alivia Wickstrom (300 hurdles, 49.81), Alexa Szak (high jump, 5-0) and Jadyn Roden (discus, 116-6).

Onalaska had champions in Alli Thomas (400, 58.22), Ella Stevens (100 hurdles, 16.81) and Makenna McGarry (long jump, 16-0).

The Aquinas team of Alaina Elias, Sara Gyllander, Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy won the 400 relay in 1:50.77, and the Central group of Makenna Klingelhofer, Chaigoziem Nduka, Emilia Veum and Taryn Winga won the 1,600 relay (4:40.22).

Justinger Invitational

TOMAH — Junior Lily Joyce won the 200 dash (26.66) and 300 hurdles (45.83) for Tomah in a meet that did not have team scores.

The Timberwolves also received winning performances from senior Camren Hericks in the shot put (33-10½) and their 800 relay team of Ruby Joyce, Alexa Moore, Isabella Arne and Jenna Bakken (2:01.98).

Sparta junior Rylee Geier won the 400 (1:07.94).

Local boys were led by Sparta junior Cody Morrow, who won the 800 (2:01.33) and helped the Spartans — with Grant Geier, Jordan Hyler and Kayden Kaat — to a victory in the 1,600 relay (3:37.89).

Tomah received wins from Elijah Brown (200, 22.53), Alex Boyko (400, 51.74), Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg (1,600, 4:41.47), Mitchell Schroeder (300 hurdles, 44.16), Keaton Vonderehe in the pole vault (10-6) and Arlin Steinhoff the shot put (47-2½).

Andrew Batchelor, Trent Lord, Nico Holtz and Wilcox-Borg also teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (8:56.56).

Sparta’s Joel Johnson (3,200, 11:24.32) also won.