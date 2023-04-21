The Logan High School boys track and field team was second in A competition, second in B competition and fourth in C competition at its own A-B-C Invitational on Friday.

The Rangers scored 108 points in A events, 94 in B events and 67 in Ce events against five visiting opponents.

Logan’s girls were fifth (73) in A, sixth (51) in B and third (72) in C.

Logan senior Avin Smith won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.37 seconds for the Logan boys A race, and senior Andrew Hackbarth won the 800 (2 minutes, 1.16 seconds). Senior Eli Reynolds added a win in the long jump (20-7) and senior Sterling Meyer in the shot put (42-9½) for the Rangers.

Senior Dominic Kreiling won the 800 (2:03.69), sophomore Jacob Hackbarth the 300 hurdles (43.73), senior Ben Lenz the pole vault (11-0), Andrew Hackbarth the triple jump (30-6), sophomore Christian Parcher the shot put (41-8½) and Meyer the discus (124-9) in the B events.

Senior Robert Wimbish won the 300 hurdles (47.82), junior Porter Ryan the high jump (5-2), sophomore Brett Jeffries the pole vault (10-0) and Jacob Hackbarth the triple jump (39-4½) won C events.

Logan’s girls winners were junior Julie Yang in the 100 (13.5) in A and senior Mai See Xiong the 100 (14.2) and junior Greta Vianden the discus (91-1) in C.

Gatzke Invitational

TOMAH — Tomah’s boys won an eight-team competition with a score of 199, and its girls finished third (108½). Holmen’s girls were fifth (91) and its boys sixth (67).

Junior Elijah Brown had a big day for the Timberwolves by winning the 100 (10.85) and 200 (22.52) and helping his 400 relay team win in a time of 45.45 seconds. Sophomore teammate Alex Boyko, who won the long jump (19-4), also ran with that relay and placed third in both individual events with times of 11.2 and 23.17.Senior Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg won the 800 (2:08.7), senior Mitchell Schroeder the 110 hurdles (16.29) and sophomore Atlin Steinhoff the shot put (42-5½) and discus (143-0).

Holmen senior Nathan Novak won the 1,600 (5:12.18).

Senior Camren Hicks won the shot put (30-9) and junior MaKayla Ueeck the high jump (4-6) for the Tomah girls. Junior Sheryl Wang (13:20.03) and freshman Aubree Herrmann 14:15.58) took the top two spots in the 3,200, and Holmen’s 3,200 relay (11:26.52) won for the girls.