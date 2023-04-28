GALESVILLE — The Logan High School boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles at the Sporty Salsman Invitational on Friday at G-E-T.

The Rangers girls held off G-E-T by just six team points, winning 133-127. West Salem finished fourth (79), Viroqua fifth (64), Melrose-Mindoro sixth (62), Arcadia seventh (52), Sparta eighth (45) and Luther ninth (31).

Logan once again beat out G-E-T in the boys standings, holding 145 points to the Red Hawks’ 109. Viroqua finished not far behind G-E-T for third (104), followed by Luther fourth (92), West Salem fifth (78), Arcadia sixth (54), Sparta seventh (49) and Melrose-Mindoro eighth (34).

Logan flexed their muscle in the relay events, winning three titles across both divisions. Quade Haverland, Avan Wichelt, Gabe Sanders and Eli Robertson won the boys 4x100 meter relay at 45.94 seconds.

The Rangers also won the girls 4x100 with Julie Yang, Liberty Sprain, Aaliyah Hamiliton and Maddy Cornett finishing in 52.76 seconds — nearly four seconds faster than second place. The same group won the girls 4x200 in 1:53.94, almost eight seconds before the runner-up.

Melrose-Mindoro senior Lilly Radcliffe won the 300 meter hurdles (49.85) by nearly four seconds.

G-E-T won both the girls long jump with junior Alayna Stendahl (15-10.25) and the triple jump with senior Jordan Stanislowski (31-4.5).

The Viroqua boys sophomore duo of Isaac Pratt and Addisu Wright finished first and second in the 400 meter dash (52.87 to 53.49) as well as second (24.03) and third (24.24) in the 200 behind Luther junior Elijah Hoppe (23.56.). Pratt also won the boys long jump (20-1.75).

Nonconference

Baraboo Invitational

BARABOO — The Tomah boys team finished second with 99 team points — trailing only Madison La Follette — while the girls finished seventh.

Junior Elijah Brown won the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 10.96 seconds. Brown, Alex Boyko, Jaden Johnson and Mitchell Schroeder won the boys 4x100 meter relay at 44.79 seconds.

Sophomore Atlin Steinhoff claimed the boys discus throw title with a throw of 151-11. Sophomore Alex Boyko brought home another field title, claiming the long jump at 21-6.

Lily Joyce, MaKayla Ueeck, Maria Ruiz and Zandrea Mason won the girls 4x400 relay with a time of 4:22.78.