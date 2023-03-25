The Onalaska High School boys and girls track and field teams won championships in the Golden Eagle Invitational at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers scored 122 points in girls events to easily outdistance second-place Reedsburg (95½), while the boys emerged in a tighter title race with 97 points to finish ahead of second-place Logan (90).

Onalaska’s girls won four events and finished second in three others to pull away from the pack.

Senior Taylor Molling won the 55-meter dash (7.53 seconds) and the 200 (27.73), while Isabella Malecek won the 800 (2:42.44) and Alli Thomas the 1,600 (5:40.73).

Ella Stevens was second in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), Josie Blum placed second in the long jump (15-11), and Josie Anderson tied for second in the pole vault (7-6).

Holmen’s 3,200 relay team of Sabrina Lechnir, Bailey Sommerville, Sydney Valiska and Molly Twitchell combined for a winning time of 10:57.53, Viroqua’s Trixie Koppa won the pole vault (8-0).

Onalaska’s boys also won four events, with senior Nick Odom claiming two of those victories. Odom won the 200 (23.58) and triple jump (41-3¾). Blake Burnstad won the 1,600 (4:29.26), and the Hilltoppers won the 800 mixed relay when Jenna Richgels, Ella Stevens, Zachary Fink and Kasey Barth were timed at 1:45.18.

West Salem’s Carter Walter won the 55 (6.66), Logan’s Andrew Hackbarth the 400 (51.42), Logan’s Isaac Trohkimoinen the 800 (2:08.04), Logan’s Avin Smith the 55 hurdles (8.08) and Central’s Anden Schieldt the shot put (49-8¾).

Logan’s boys won the 1,600 relay in 3:34.28, and West Salem’s team of Gideon Wolbrink, Luke Jambois, Elliott Sjoquist and Tom Stenberg won the 3,200 relay (9:25.88).

Cashton Invitational

Westby’s girls won and its boys placed third in a small-school gathering at UW-La Crosse.

The Norsemen piled up 100 points in girls events and 46 in boys events with a handful of winners. Cashton’s boys were second (60) and its girls third (49).

Senior Meghan Nelson led the way for Westby’s girls with a win in the 55 hurdles (9.36), a second-place finish in the pole vault (9-6) and one leg for the winning 1,600 relay team (4:29.36). Sophomore Erin Gluch also ran on that relay team and added a win in the high jump (5-2).

Arcadia junior Casidi Pehler won the pole vault (11-6), Brookwood junior Amelia Muellenberg the 800 (2:27.58), Onalaska Luther’s Lauren Wickus the 200 (27.21), Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt the long jump (16-0⅓) and Westby’s Bethany Roebel the shot put (33-4¼).

Cashton’s boys were led by winning performances from senior Riley Verken in the shot put (47-1½), junior Jack Schlesner in the high jump (6-2) and its 800 relay team (1:41.05). Schlesner and Verken also ran with that team.

Arcadia junior Landan Bremer was the only individual double winner with victories in the 200 (23.93) and 400 (54.47). Brookwood senior Dylan Powell won the 800 (2:05.77) and helped the Falcons win the 3,200 relay (8:56.11).

Westby junior Joey Ellefson won the long jump (19-3) and Bangor junior Sam Crenshaw the pole vault (14-6).