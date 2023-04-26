ONALASKA — Several local high school’s track and field teams competed at the Onalaska Open at Onalaska High School on Tuesday.

West Salem’s boys and girls teams were each dominant in the 4x800 meter relay. Faith Minard, Isabel Krueger, Mallory Long and Mia Olson won the girls relay in 10:48.89, beating out Central by 45 seconds. In the boys race, the Panthers group of Gideon Wolbrink, Brennon Anderson, Elliott Sjoquist and Zach Fitzpatrick (9:06.16) beat Holmen by 27 seconds.

The hosting Hilltoppers got a pair of wins in the hurdles. Senior Josie Blum won the girls 110 meter hurdles (16.63) by over a second over the runner-up, Holmen senior Ally LeClaire. Blum’s Onalaska teammates — junior Emma Rudie and sophomore Ella Stevens — took third and second. Blum also won the triple jump with a jump of 35-1.50.

Senior Gavin Ridge won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.37 seconds with Holmen senior Kyle Jackson finishing second at 44.14.

Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius won not one but two sprints for the Blugolds. Conzemius won the boys 100 at 10.95 and the 400 at 49.77.

Central senior Bennett Fried won the 200 with a time of 22.27 as well as the long jump at 22-5 and the triple jump at 44-4.

Holmen freshman Lydia Lazarescu also won two sprints on the girls side of the open, claiming the 100 (12.77) and the 200 (26.28).

West Salem senior Alena Donahue won the 1600 meter run (5:42.06) by 13 seconds over junior Sheryl Wang from Holmen.

Hoffman Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Tomah won the boys end of the invite at Black River Falls with 153 team points while Westby won the girls section with 186 points.

The Timberwolves boys swept the sprint events with sophomore Alex Boyko winning the 100 (11.37) and the 400 (53.76).

Bangor tied for second in the team standings with Black River Falls at 92 points, recording 30 points in both the jumps and relays.

Westby won three girls’ jump events. Sophomore Erin Gluch won the high jump (5-0), senior Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (9-6) and sophomore Ali Fortun won the long jump (15-5.25).